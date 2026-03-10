Japan's Largest Creative Festival "TOKYO CREATIVE SALON 2026"

Under the theme "FUTURE VINTAGE — Carrying the Memories of the Past into the Future, New Creation," diverse programs unfold primarily across nine iconic areas of Tokyo.

TOKYO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Creative Salon Executive Committee will host TOKYO CREATIVE SALON 2026 (TCS 2026) over 10 days from Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 22, 2026, primarily across Akasaka, Ginza, Shibuya, Shinjuku, Nihonbashi, Haneda, Harajuku, Marunouchi, and Roppongi. Admission is free.

At the heart of TCS 2026 is the City Wide Program, where the experience itself—encountering creativity while exploring Tokyo—becomes the content. Grounded in the festival theme, each area draws on its own history, culture, and character to present creative content across fashion, design, art, and craft.

City Wide Program: Area Concepts

Akasaka — "A Sophisticated Social Hub That Continues to Evolve While Preserving Its Heritage": tradition reinterpreted through new creations bridging past and future.

Ginza — "A City That Inherits Tradition and Creates Tomorrow Through Continuous Evolution": strolling and hands-on programs across cultural and commercial venues.

Shibuya — "A Crossroads at the Cutting Edge, Where Trends Converge": urban fashion-driven initiatives reflecting the district's leading-edge energy.

Shinjuku — "FUTURE VINTAGE SO/ME/RU SHINJUKU": dyeing and vintage-focused programs showcasing future-minded creativity.

Nihonbashi — "Nihonbashi Open Craft": craftsmanship as living culture, experienced while walking the neighborhood.

Haneda — "FUTURE BLOOM JAPAN — Traveling with Cherry Blossoms Through Japan's Beauty and Craftsmanship": exhibitions and experiences reframing regional skills and culture at Japan's gateway.

Harajuku — "Harajuku, Where Street Cultures Intersect": participatory programs that spark fashion-and-culture encounters as you explore.

Marunouchi — "Sustainable Creation Born from a City of Work": easy-to-join, sustainability-minded experiences across a business district.

Roppongi — "A City Where Diverse Talents Gather and Intersect": programs resonating with museums, galleries, and the urban landscape.

TCS 2026 will also present two official initiatives at Shinjuku Sumitomo Building Triangle Plaza from March 13–15, 2026. Tokyo Vintage Fashion Week, the world's first vintage fashion week, features a Vintage Market with approximately 100 shops and fashion shows highlighting the "historical context" and "stories" embodied in vintage garments. Focus Exhibition "Tokyo Trace" explores the traces of Tokyo embedded within a designer's creative practice; its inaugural edition spotlights "NOMARHYTHM TEXTILE."

