Japan's No.1 Image Consulting Salon "R Dresser" Expands to Hong Kong -- First Overseas Branch Opens in Causeway Bay

Experience authentic Japanese personal color and image consulting — now in the heart of Hong Kong.

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan's leading image consulting salon R Dresser will open its first overseas branch in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on November 20, 2025, bringing authentic Japanese personal color, body type, and face type analysis to the city.

Since its establishment in Tokyo in 2020, R Dresser has become Japan's top image consulting brand, serving over 14,000 clients annually across six major cities. The salon helps clients discover their most flattering colors, fashion, and makeup through precise analysis and personalized advice.

Salon representative: Rina Ogawa

Japanese-quality analysis, now in Hong Kong

Located just a one-minute walk from MTR Causeway Bay Station, R Dresser Hong Kong offers the same premium consulting experience as its Japan salons — in English, Chinese, and Japanese.

Key Services:

16-type Personal Color Analysis

Face Type and Body Type Analysis

Cosmetic color testing and coordination advice

Pair and group consultations available

Aftercare follow-up sessions included

Service fees start from HK$1,700.

About R Dresser

Founded by Rina Ogawa, a renowned personal color instructor and image consultant, R Dresser has expanded nationwide with six salons in Tokyo, Yokohama, Osaka, and Fukuoka.

The salon is known for its team of 36 professional image consultants who undergo regular training and share diagnostic insights to maintain the highest standard of service.

"R Dresser helps clients find the beauty that truly reflects who they are — not just through analysis, but through personalized, heart-to-heart consulting," says Rina Ogawa.

Future Vision

R Dresser plans to further expand across Asia, spreading Japan's refined approach to beauty and self-expression to more clients worldwide.

R Dresser Hong Kong

(K's Innovation HK Limited)

Unit 2101-2102, 21/F, Shun Hei Causeway Bay Centre, 492 Lockhart Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Website: https://hkg.rina-ogawa.com/

Instagram:

R Dresser Hong Kong – https://www.instagram.com/r_dresser_hk/

Rina Ogawa – https://www.instagram.com/rina.ogawa1978/

R Dresser Japan – https://www.instagram.com/r.dresser401/

