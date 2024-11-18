Japan's Sendai City to Show Video Clip Featuring Pro Figure Skater Yuzuru Hanyu at Taipei's Ximending Shopping District from November 25

- Showcasing Appeals of His Hometown, Sendai City -

SENDAI, Japan, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its visitor-attracting promotion, the City of Sendai in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, will start airing video footage featuring two-time Winter Olympic gold medalist and professional figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu at the Ximending shopping district in Taipei on November 25.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108346/202411079514/_prw_PI1fl_bo0cU7pb.jpg

Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108346/202411079514/_prw_PI2fl_u3wN75hn.png

Image3: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108346/202411079514/_prw_PI3fl_4PqN4WN3.png

Hanyu has served as a Sendai Tourism Ambassador since 2014, appearing in tourism guidebooks, posters and videos to promote the city domestically and abroad. In the new video, Hanyu talks about his favorite places of his hometown under the theme "#ImHomeSendai" provoking the feeling of wanting to return to Sendai in both first-time visitors as well as repeat tourists.

The 30-second clip showcases five locations in Sendai, including the International Center Subway Station, home to a monument depicting a memorable scene of Hanyu's figure-skating program, as well as the Zuihoden Mausoleum, where a stunning landscape created by nature and culture can be found.

Image4: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108346/202411079514/_prw_PI8fl_0H6G1C4A.png

Image5: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108346/202411079514/_prw_PI9fl_0G9iSm8D.png

Image6: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108346/202411079514/_prw_PI7fl_01vR31SY.png

This video will be shown at the Ximending shopping district from November 25 to December 8. Along with the promotion, a special website was launched on October 24 to provide additional information about the places introduced in the video. Daily flights to Sendai (17 services a week) are available from the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. It is hoped that Sendai's tourism attractions will be the next destination of tourists from Taiwan.

Promotion details

Location: Ximending shopping district

(Address No. 119, Hanzhong St, Wanhua District, Taipei City, Taiwan 108）

Period: Monday, November 25 - Sunday, December 8, 2024

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. (once every 10 minutes)

Video details

Title: Yuzuru Hanyu introduces Sendai's tourist attractions

YouTube (30 seconds): https://youtu.be/3OlXM14xGrY

YouTube (full length): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOfdHYePz5E&t=0s

Special website

Website name: "Discover Sendai, Japan, the birthplace of figure-skater Yuzuru Hanyu"

URL: https://tw.discoversendai.travel/places/im-home-sendai/

About Sendai City

Sendai has a population of 1.09 million, and is located 90 minutes from Tokyo by Tohoku Shinkansen train. It is the gateway to the Tohoku region's tourism and business. Sendai delicacies include nationally famous "grilled beef tongue" and traditional dessert "Zunda" consisting of green edamame bean paste. Driving about 30 to 40 minutes from Sendai's city center will take visitors to the hot-spring resort towns of Akiu and Sakunami, where they can enjoy a comfortable stay at traditional inns.

