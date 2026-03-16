JAR Capital Group Appoints Francois R. Farjallah as Vice Chairman

Senior private banking executive with over 30 years of cross-jurisdictional experience joins JAR Capital Group Board.

GENEVA, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JAR Capital Group, a Swiss headquartered holding company bringing together independent wealth management firms, today announced the appointment of Francois R. Farjallah as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective 05.03.2026. The appointment strengthens the group's governance framework as its affiliated firms collectively cover Europe, the Middle East, and Asia through fully regulated operations in Geneva, Dubai, Singapore, and Monaco.

"Francois brings exceptional experience in building and leading private banking operations across complex and demanding markets. His record of growing client franchises across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia makes him the right addition to our Board," said Gerald de Senger, Chairman and Founder of JAR Capital Group. "His appointment reflects our commitment to institutional governance as we scale our business."

"Francois' appointment is a deliberate governance decision that reflects where JAR Capital Group is headed. His depth of experience across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia adds direct, measurable value at board level. This is the right person at the right time for the group," said Samer Hanna, Group Shareholder and Board Member, JAR Capital Group.

Francois joins JAR Capital Group from EFG Bank AG, where he served as Head of Private Banking and Head of the Middle East from 2021 to 2025. Prior to EFG, Francois was Global Head of Middle East and Africa at CA Indosuez Wealth Management from 2016 to 2021. Earlier in his career, he held senior positions at Société Générale Private Banking, including Chief Executive Officer of the bank in Greece and Head of the Near East and Mediterranean, as well as Head of Wealth Management and Deputy Chief Executive Officer in Luxembourg. He began his career at Credit Suisse, where he spent nine years across investment banking, risk, and private banking relationship management, ultimately establishing the bank's Lebanon subsidiary as Board Member and General Manager.

An IMD certified board director and a Harvard Business School prepared board director, Francois holds an Executive MBA in International Wealth Management from Carnegie Mellon University and an MBA from HEC Geneva. He is a member of YPO and serves on the Board and Membership Committee of YPO Europe One.

"JAR Capital Group has made deliberate choices about how to grow, where to be present, and how to govern that presence. Those choices reflect a long-term view of what sophisticated international clients need. I joined the board because I share that view, and because the work ahead is substantive," said Francois.

As Vice Chairman, Francois will support the Chairman on matters of strategy, risk oversight, and capital allocation at group level. He will also contribute to the structuring of the holding company's board committees, considering the regulatory standards applicable in the jurisdictions where the affiliated firms operate.

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About JAR Capital Group

JAR Capital Group is a Swiss holding company that brings together independent wealth management firms based in Geneva, Dubai, Singapore, and Monaco. Each affiliated firm operates autonomously, holds its own regulatory authorization, and conducts client-facing wealth management activities in accordance with its applicable laws and licensing conditions under its local regulator.

The JAR Capital Group name reflects a shared commercial identity and common ownership and governance standards. Each firm's investment decisions, client relationships, and operational governance remain the full responsibility of its own management team and local regulatory framework. Across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, the affiliated firms serve UHNW (Ultra-High-Net-Worth) individuals, family office principals, and institutional clients. Services include discretionary portfolio management, advisory mandates, alternative investments, real estate and private equity access, and family office solutions, each delivered within the regulatory perimeter of the relevant jurisdiction.

This publication has been prepared by JAR Capital Group SA and is intended for information purposes only, and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or recommendation to use or invest in any services and products mentioned inside. The information provided herein is for the exclusive use of the recipient, who is free to rely or not on such information at their own risk. JAR Capital Group and/or any of its affiliates, sisters, subsidiaries, parent companies, shareholders, directors, officers, advisors, representatives or employees do not assume any liability whatsoever for any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential damages or loss whatsoever resulting from any use of the information contained herein. This publication is not and should not be construed as a provision of investment advisory services, nor as tax or accounting or financial or investment or legal advice, nor as an offer or recommendation or solicitation to sell or purchase an interest in any investment. Neither this publication nor any copy thereof may be sent, taken into or distributed in the United States or to any US person.

SOURCE JAR CAPITAL GROUP