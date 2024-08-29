Jasmine Food Corporation Launches Educational Initiative on Rice and Healthy Eating for Malaysian Students

Raising awareness on the importance of supporting local agriculture and making environmentally conscious food choices

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn. Bhd., a leader in Malaysia's rice industry, is delighted to announce the launch of an innovative educational initiative targeting high school students nationwide. The programme, titled "Healthy RiceStyle bersama Jasmine," seeks to inform young Malaysians about the pivotal role of rice in a balanced diet and promote the broader principles of healthy eating.

Students from SMK Sinar Bintang attending Healthy RiceStyle bersama Jasmine

In alignment with its ongoing dedication to health and wellness, Jasmine is taking proactive action to ensure the next generation of Malaysians appreciates the nutritional value of rice and understands how it integrates into a well-rounded diet. The initiative encompasses a series of interactive workshops, school visits, and engaging educational materials. It aligns with the government's advocacy of The Malaysian Healthy Plate concept, underscoring the Suku Suku Separuh approach to meal planning.

Since May 2024, Jasmine has been actively partnering with schools across Malaysia to deliver talks and workshops that trace the journey of rice from farm to table. These sessions delve into topics such as the diverse types of rice, their health benefits, and the significance of rice in a balanced meal. Students are also educated on portion control, the importance of physical activity, and how to make healthier lifestyle choices in their everyday lives. The initiative is set to continue through to December 2024.

"Empowering the next generation with the knowledge of healthy eating is key to shaping a healthier Malaysia. We're proud to announce that, by July, we had already completed our transformative programme in 50 schools. And we're not stopping there - by the end of the year, another 50 schools will have experienced this impactful initiative," said Dennis Foo, CEO of Jasmine.

This initiative also reflects Jasmine's broader commitment to community engagement and sustainability. By educating students about rice, Jasmine is not only promoting health but also raising awareness about the importance of supporting local agriculture and making environmentally conscious food choices.

About Jasmine Food Corporation

Founded in 1960, Jasmine Food Corporation is a trusted name in Malaysia's rice industry. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality rice products to Malaysian households and is committed to promoting healthy eating habits through various community initiatives. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Jasmine continues to lead the way in delivering nutritious, affordable, and delicious food products.

