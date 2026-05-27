JCAB Grants Japan's First FTD Level 7 Qualification for Loft Dynamics' VR Flight Training Device

The Japan Civil Aviation Bureau becomes the third aviation authority, alongside the FAA and EASA, to qualify Loft Dynamics' VR flight training technology, expanding access to high-fidelity simulator training in Japan.

Nakanihon Air becomes the first operator in Japan to integrate Loft Dynamics' FTD Level 7-qualified VR helicopter training into its pilot program, marking Loft's first simulator installation in the Asia-Pacific region.

ZURICH and NAGOYA, Japan, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loft Dynamics, a provider of qualified VR flight training technology, announced that the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) qualified its VR (virtual reality) helicopter simulator — making it the first FTD Level 7 qualification for a VR flight training device in Japan. JCAB is now the third aviation authority, alongside the FAA and EASA, to qualify Loft Dynamics' VR technology. The simulator, installed at Nakanihon Air's headquarters in Nagoya, also marks Loft Dynamics' first simulator installation in the Asia-Pacific region.

JCAB's qualification is an important step forward for helicopter training capability in Japan, where access to qualified, high-fidelity simulator training has historically been limited and many complex training scenarios have continued to be performed in the aircraft itself. The Level 7-qualified device enables operators to deliver more consistent and safety-focused training while reducing reliance on aircraft for procedures that are difficult, inefficient or impractical to conduct in flight.

Japan is one of the largest helicopter markets in Asia, with operators supporting mission-critical operations including disaster response, emergency medical transport and aerial infrastructure inspection across mountainous terrain, dense urban environments and changing weather conditions. With the Level 7-qualified simulator now in operation, Nakanihon Air pilots can train more frequently and consistently for the complex missions they fly while rehearsing emergency procedures in a controlled environment — from engine failures and autorotation landings to tail rotor failures and hydraulic system malfunctions.

Loft Dynamics' full-scale VR cockpit and full-motion platform allow pilots to repeatedly train for demanding missions across diverse operational environments. The VR simulator also includes a technical crew member station, enabling coordinated training between pilots and mission specialists for operations including sling loads.

"Maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety and achieving zero serious incidents remain our core objectives, and Loft Dynamics is a trusted partner in helping us advance these goals," said Shigeharu Matsuoka, president of Nakanihon Air. "The introduction of Japan's first FTD Level 7 VR simulator is an important milestone, giving our pilots the ability to train for complex, decision-intensive scenarios and rare equipment failures in a safe, controlled environment. By enabling repeated, immersive training, this technology will strengthen pilot readiness and elevate safety across a wide range of operations. It will also allow us to refine the skills of pilots currently on the front lines and, more broadly, accelerate the development of the next generation of aviation talent in Japan."

"This shows what's possible when operators, regulators and local partners align to advance pilot training," said Sebastien Borel, CEO of Loft Dynamics. "Working closely with Nakanihon Air, Inter-Craft and the JCAB, we've been able to bring qualified VR helicopter training to Japan for the first time. As more countries adopt this approach, we raise the standard of safety and enable the next generation of pilots to train more regularly, in more places around the world."

Nakanihon Air's collaboration with Loft Dynamics is part of its broader commitment to safety and innovation. The company operates a dedicated Safety Innovation Hall and maintains a "Zero Accident" safety target, investing in advanced training technologies that strengthen pilot preparedness.

The simulator was delivered through Inter-Craft, which introduced the technology to the Japanese market and coordinated with the JCAB to support its certification.

About Loft Dynamics

Loft Dynamics AG is the global leader in virtual reality (VR) flight training, and the first company with VR simulators qualified by both the FAA and EASA. Trusted by Alaska Airlines, Airbus Helicopters, the Los Angeles Police Department, and more, we serve the full aviation ecosystem—spanning commercial airlines, eVTOLs, and diverse helicopter operators, as well as schools, OEMs, governments, and regulators. Our mission is to make high-quality, immersive pilot training more accessible, affordable and scalable than ever before. We produce full-motion VR simulators that are ten times smaller and significantly more cost-effective than legacy simulators. We also provide a connected suite of solutions that integrate our simulators worldwide, including at-home training kits, virtual instruction from the world's top pilots and AI-driven, data-rich training intelligence. Loft Dynamics is leading a global paradigm shift in pilot training and powering the next generation of highly skilled pilots. Learn more at LoftDynamics.com.

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SOURCE Loft Dynamics