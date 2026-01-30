JCDecaux Transport and MTR Corporation Collaborate to Host the MTR* and Airport Express Advertising Media Sales Summit "NOW to NEXT - Beyond Limits: Shaping the Future of OOH Innovation"

Injecting Excellence, Creativity, and Digital Interaction to Redefine Outdoor Advertising and Lead the Industry Forward

HONG KONG, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "MTR* and Airport Express advertising Media Sales Summit – NOW to NEXT: Beyond Limits: Shaping the Future of OOH Innovation," jointly organized by JCDecaux Transport, the exclusive operator of MTR* and Airport Express advertising, and MTR Corporation, successfully took place on December 1, 2025 at W Hotel in Kowloon. The summit gathered industry elites, advertising clients, agencies, and technology partners to explore the future of out-of-home advertising, with a particular focus on programmatic digital out-of-home (pDOOH) and innovations in technology.

MTR* and Airport Express advertising: Prominent OOH Innovation media platform in Hong Kong

As the Hong Kong's busiest transportation network, MTR* and Airport Express advertising serves as a vital outdoor media channel, effectively reaching target audiences through extensive network media coverage and high reach & frequency. This platform enhances brand impact via superior advertising solutions and innovative interactive campaigns. The Media Sales Summit showcased how MTR* and Airport Express advertising lead industry trends, introducing several new outdoor advertising products and solutions, including pDOOH and green advertising initiatives, to enhance media effectiveness and sustainability.

Under the theme "NOW to NEXT: Beyond Limits," the summit featured a series of compelling presentations, panel discussions, and keynote speeches that delved into how to integrate innovative technology with data-driven strategies to redefine the framework of outdoor advertising, creating a future that is more efficient and interactive.

Innovating and Data-Driven Future OOH advertising

In her opening remarks, Ms. Shirley Chan, Managing Director of JCDecaux Transport, Hong Kong and Macau, highlighted that the summit comprehensively showcased the latest accomplishments of the MTR* and Airport Express advertising platforms in media development and evolution, reflecting our ongoing commitment to innovative and creative outdoor advertising solutions. She acknowledged that MTR* and Airport Express advertising has become Hong Kong's leading outdoor media platform, continually innovating on a technological level and acting as a vital bridge for brands to connect more deeply with their audiences.

Mr. Andy Lau, General Manager - Commercial of MTR Corporation, emphasized that MTR* and Airport Express advertising is undergoing a comprehensive enhancement through innovative technologies and audience data. He pointed out that the combination of programmatic technology and precise audience targeting allows advertisers to achieve more efficient and rewarding media placements across different stations and time slots, thereby enhancing outdoor media advertising value.

Evolving the Outdoor Advertising Ecosystem: From Digitization to Data-Driven Strategies

In a keynote speech titled "Beyond Limits: Shaping the Future of OOH Innovation," Mr. Stephen Wong, Executive Chairman of JCDecaux Greater China, provided an in-depth analysis of the next-generation advertising ecosystem and its core values, sharing practical experiences in digital advertising and consumer data strategies. He discussed how the integration of creativity and innovation can enhance advertising effectiveness, foster interactions with passengers, and help brands maximize advertising benefits, offering guests' forward-thinking strategic insights.

Ms. Teresa Fung, Chief Media & Business Development Manager of MTR Corporation, shared significant investments have been made in enhancing station advertising facilities and digitalization, highlighting how the collaboration with JCDecaux Transport continues to enhance passenger interaction experience. She also presented multiple examples of applying artificial intelligence (AI) and innovative technologies to achieve immediate and effective interaction with passengers, inspiring guests about future innovative applications.

Creativity x Technology: Expanding the Boundaries of Outdoor Advertising Experience

Mr. Desmond So, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Uth Creative Group, showcased various groundbreaking and innovative outdoor advertising strategies and creative methodologies during the "Creative Driven - Exploration of Creative Outdoor Advertising" segment. He illustrated how to utilize space, movement patterns, and interactive design to provide audiences with new experiences, further strengthening the creative and innovative connections between brands and outdoor media, offering attendees fresh perspectives.

Furthermore, Ms. Mandy Tam, Managing Director of NielsenIQ, presented insights into the consumer preferences and behavioral patterns of MTR* and Airport Express passengers based on the data analysis. As the most visible transit format, MTR* and Airport Express advertising reaches the highest number of commuters and is seen by most passengers, outperforming other transportation modes, making it a key choice for outdoor advertising. Marketers are diversifying their outdoor advertising to increase the reach. MTR* and Airport Express advertising remains the most popular media and to be widely encountered by target audiences, hence becoming an important part of Hong Kong's outdoor advertising.

pDOOH Panel Discussion: A Flexible, Precise, and Measurable Future

During the panel discussion "Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (pDOOH) Advertising Solutions," insights were shared by Mr. Calvin Chan, CEO of VIOOH China, Mr. Kenny Ip, Vice President of WPP Media, and Mr. Alex Lo, Senior Director of The Trade Desk. They explored the development prospects of pDOOH, discussing its flexibility, influence, and efficiency. They shared how pDOOH can dynamically adjust placement strategies based on real-time data analysis and programmatic buying techniques, allowing MTR* & Airport Express advertising & advertisers to respond flexibly to market changes. Additionally, they presented previous remarkable return on investment (ROI) case studies of MTR* & Airport Express advertising, analyzed consumer journeys, and deliberated on the practical application scenarios of O2O multi-channel integration strategies for 2025, offering actionable recommendations for advertisers regarding the market trends of 2026.

Celebrity Guest Appearance: Offline and Online Interaction Enhancing Brand Impact

At the conclusion of the summit, celebrity guest Ms. Cloud Wan made a surprise appearance, sharing her experience personally engaging with an outdoor advertising installation at MTR station. She expressed that the extensive coverage of MTR* and Airport Express advertising not only enhances brand visibility but also effectively integrates social media interaction and celebrity influence to create unique interactive experiences that foster greater engagement and discussion on social.

Collaborating to Explore More Innovations and Creative Possibilities

The successful conclusion of the summit signifies that MTR* and Airport Express advertising is advancing toward a new era driven by data, enabled by technology, and led by creativity. JCDecaux Transport and MTR Corporation will continue to collaborate, merging international perspectives with local insights to continuously launch innovative media products and solutions, collectively shaping and expanding the future possibilities of outdoor advertising.

