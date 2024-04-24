JCET Q1 2024 Revenue and Net Profit Achieve Double-digit Year-on-Year Growth

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was RMB 6.84 billion , an increase of 16.8% year-on-year.

, an increase of 16.8% year-on-year. Net profit was RMB 0.13 billion , an increase of 21.7% year-on-year.

, an increase of 21.7% year-on-year. Generated RMB 1.37 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 0.93 billion , free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.44 billion .

cash from operations. With net capex investments of , free cash flow for the quarter was . Earnings per share was RMB 0.08 , as compared to RMB 0.06 in Q1 2023

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) back-end manufacturing and technology services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. According to the financial report, in Q1 2024 JCET achieved revenue of RMB 6.84 billion, an increase of 16.8% year-on-year, and net profit of RMB 0.13 billion, an increase of 21.7% year-on-year. The company's revenue has achieved year-on-year growth for two consecutive quarters.

JCET demonstrates continued success in high-performance advanced packaging and its core applications. Since the second half of 2023, customer demand has gradually recovered and the company's business performance has continuously rebounded. In the first quarter of this year, JCET continued the trend of steady development, with a healthy inventory turnover. Multiple business fields including communication electronics, computing electronics, and consumer electronics achieved growth compared to the same period last year. The company has strategically increased R&D investment in advanced technology, resulting in stable high-volume manufacturing (HVM) of its multi-dimensional fan-out heterogeneous integration XDFOI technology across multiple JCET factories. This technology offers advanced chiplet packaging solutions for global customers, addressing market demands in high-performance computing (HPC) and high bandwidth memory (HBM).

With a focus on future development, JCET has strengthened its core competitiveness by increasing the capital of its wholly-owned subsidiary, JCET Management Co., Ltd., by RMB 4.5 billion. Doing so further refines its business strategy in automotive electronics, memory and computing electronics.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET, said, "JCET has maintained steady business performance in the first quarter of 2024 with double-digit year-on-year growth. As the semiconductor market rebounds, JCET is accelerating production capacity release and fostering joint innovation with customers in high-performance memory, high-performance computing, and high-density power management. These efforts position JCET to play an even more prominent role in the global semiconductor industry."

For more information, please refer to the JCET Q1 2024 Report.

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

SOURCE JCET Group