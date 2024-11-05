Jereh Lands $920 Million ADNOC Contract of AI-Driven Well Digitalization Program

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jereh signed a $920 million EPC contract with ADNOC Onshore, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), to undertake a transformative well digitization project. This initiative will involve installing advanced remote sensing and operational equipment across ADNOC's onshore Bab, Bu Hasa, and Southeast fields, marking a significant step toward enhanced digital integration and smarter oilfield management.

Signing Ceremony (PRNewsfoto/Jereh Group) ADNOC team visited Jereh booth at ADIPEC (PRNewsfoto/Jereh Group)

Li Weibin, Executive President of Jereh Group, and Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director signed the Letter of Award on behalf of both parties.

Covering more than 2,000 wells, the project will enable real-time data transmission, monitoring, and analysis across these wellsites. This transformation will help ADNOC transition from traditional inspection methods to an advanced, fully digitalized, and largely autonomous management model—significantly enhancing operational safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

"Jereh is honored to play a role in advancing ADNOC's strategic goals toward AI-driven operations," noted Li Weibin. "Our partnership reflects not only our commitment to delivering advanced solutions but also our deep respect for ADNOC's vision for the future of energy. Jereh's responsiveness, innovative approach, and focus on high-performance execution will support ADNOC in setting a new standard for digitalized oilfields."

In securing this contract, Jereh has successfully demonstrated its extensive technical experience and proven capabilities in high-stakes international projects while navigating a rigorous qualification process. With a client-centered approach and dedication to continuous innovation, Jereh is committed to exceeding ADNOC's expectations through a tailored and technologically advanced implementation.

Through this collaboration, Jereh not only affirms its position as a premier partner in energy digitalization but also contributes to shaping the future of intelligent and sustainable oil and gas operations in the region.

