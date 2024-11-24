Jet-Set for Less with Trip.com's Black Friday Mega Sale

SYDNEY, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Black Friday Mega Sale, offering an array of incredible travel deals and exclusive promotions. Get ready to pack your bags and jet off to your dream destination! From 18 November to 8 December, Trip.com is bringing you the hottest deals of the season, with promo codes offering up to 50% off flights and hotels, making it easier than ever to explore the world.

Trip.com users can save over AU$1,000 with various airline discount codes from carriers like Qatar Airways, Thai Airways, Vietnam Airlines, Fiji Airways, AirAsia, Scoot, Asiana Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, China Airlines, and Garuda Indonesia. These codes will drop at 8 am AEDT on 29 November.

Highlights of the sale include unbeatable deals for flights between Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, starting from just AU$39 one-way, including taxes and fees. In addition, users can enjoy hotel flash sales with rates as low as AU$99 per room night at The Point Brisbane and YEHS Hotel Sydney Harbour Suite. Plus, there's the chance to win 2x room nights at Crowne Plaza Perth, including breakfast for two adults, by entering giveaways on Instagram or Facebook. Don't miss out on up to 50% off promo codes for hotels and AU$60 off NSW hotel promo codes.

Other Black Friday Mega Sale highlights include:

Trip.com Member Day Rebate : Sign up and get 10% off flights and 18% off hotels, capped at 3,000 coins (approximately AU$46).

Sign up and get 10% off flights and 18% off hotels, capped at 3,000 coins (approximately AU$46). Virgin Australia and Qantas Airways promo codes : Grab AU $25 off and look out for up to 50% off promo codes for flights from 29 November.

: Grab and look out for up to 50% off promo codes for flights from 29 November. Enjoy instant discounts on all domestic or international flights for the first three bookings on the Trip.com app, with AU$20 off for purchases over AU$300 and AU$10 off for purchases under AU$300.

for the first three bookings on the Trip.com app, with AU$20 off for purchases over AU$300 and AU$10 off for purchases under AU$300. Car hire and airport transfers: Get discounts of up to 50% off on car hire or train tickets with promo codes.

Special fares will be available with nine airlines, including Qatar Airways, Philippine Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Air China, AirAsia, Scoot, Citilink, Xiamen Air, and more.

Cyber Monday Hot Deals Await

On Cyber Monday, 2 December, users can also take advantage of the Buy1Get1 flash sale on theme park tickets for Universal Studios Japan, Warner Bros Studio Tour Tokyo, and Universal Studios Singapore. You can also get 50% off eSIM cards for countries in Asia. All deals and promo codes are available while stocks last.

This Black Friday Mega Sale can't be missed! Book your dream vacation with the best deals to help you save big. Subject to Terms & Conditions. Visit Trip.com for more information and start planning your next adventure today, or download the Trip.com app by scanning the QR code on the website.

All promotional offers are available on a first-come, first-served basis within the specified period and while stocks last.

