Trip.com's Go Explore Mega Sale Set to Launch - Save on Flights, Hotels, Tours & More

SYDNEY, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com's Go Explore Mega Sale is set to take off, bringing massive savings to travellers across flights, hotels, attractions, eSIMs, car hire, airport transfers and trains.

Customers can subscribe to deals now via the Trip.com website and mobile app ahead of the main drop on Tuesday, 3 March, when exclusive offers will be released at various times throughout the day.

Exclusive Discounts with China Eastern

Trip.com is fuelling your jet-setting adventures with irresistible deals with China Eastern Airlines. On March 3, snag promo codes that get you $100 off return flights from Australia, and $50 off one-way flights from Australia, when you fly with China Eastern Airlines.

Huge Flight Savings: Domestic & International Fares From $29

Beyond exclusive airline offers, travellers can unlock up to 50% off flights with promo codes (capped at $100), alongside up to $40 off domestic flights (minimum spend $135), perfect for spontaneous weekends away or locking in early Easter escapes.

Select international carriers will also feature promo codes offering up to $100 off, helping those stretch their travel budget further.

Flight Flash Sale promises standout fares. Domestic routes to and from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide will be available from just $29, while sunseekers can jet from Perth to Bali from $109. Travellers dreaming of vibrant street food and culture can also secure fares from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane to Ho Chi Minh City from $149.

Hotel Deals: Up to 70% Off Global Stays

Whether planning a domestic city break or an overseas adventure, travellers can secure quality stays at exceptional value.

Trip.com is also unlocking major accommodation deals worldwide, with up to 50% off hotel promo codes (capped at $100) and discounts of up to 70% off hotels across the globe.

A dedicated Hotel Flash Sale will spotlight 4-star stays in China, Thailand, Japan and Bali from just $29 per night, giving travellers even more reason to turn their summer daydreams into confirmed bookings.

Attractions, & Tours eSIMs: Explore for Less

Holidaymakers can enjoy 50% off eSIMs, making it easier and more affordable to stay connected overseas, as well as 50% off and Buy 1 Get 1 Free deals on attractions and tours across Australia, Southeast Asia, China, and beyond. From bucket-list landmarks to family-friendly experiences, travellers can explore more while spending less.

Car Hire, Airport Transfers & Rail

Rounding out the campaign are savings on essential transport options that make seamless travel planning even easier. Customers can enjoy 50% off car hire, up to 20% off airport transfers, and up to 50% off high-speed train tickets in China, Europe and Japan — ideal for multi-city itineraries and cross-border adventures.

Subscribe Now, Save More on 3 March

All deals can be subscribed to ahead of 3 March, when discounts will be released in stages throughout the day.

Deals are available exclusively via Trip.com during the campaign period, subject to availability and terms and conditions. Promotions are available on a first-come, first-served basis during the specified period and while stocks last.

Visit the Go Explore Mega Sale and start saving with Trip.com.

