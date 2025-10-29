JETOUR T1 i-DM Hits the Philippines, Leading Smart Hybrid Trend

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JETOUR officially launched the T1 i-DM in the Philippines. As the hybrid version of the T1, the vehicle continues the series' signature "New Rugged" design philosophy, setting a new trend in SUV. Positioned as a "PHEV Urban SUV", it is designed to meet the diverse needs of local users, from daily city commutes to weekend adventures, aiming to deliver a comprehensive and innovative mobility experience for all scenarios.

Under the theme 'Future Meets the Past', the launch event showcased a fusion of Filipino cultural heritage and cutting-edge technology. Against a backdrop of traditional dance and modern music, the JETOUR T1 i-DM was unveiled. An immersive VR experience zone, "Drive Through the Philippines," allowed guests to virtually navigate the country's iconic landmarks. It also offered a preview of the T1 i-DM's intelligent driving performance.

T1 i-DM features highly distinctive four-leaf clover headlights and a full-width horizon light bar. Inside, the cabin strikes a deliberate balance between robust capability and refined comfort, achieved through meticulous craftsmanship, elegant stitching, fluid contours, and extensive use of soft-touch materials.

At the launch event, Mr. Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International, stated: "The hybrid system in the T1 i-DM directly responds to users' dual expectations for low fuel consumption and an EV-like driving experience, making it an ideal choice that balances daily commutes with weekend journeys."

The model is powered by a dedicated hybrid powertrain with an industry-leading 44.5% thermal efficiency engine. Coupled with a hybrid-specific transmission, the T1 i-DM achieves an impressive fuel consumption of just 1.08L/100 km, while maintaining as low as 5.89L/100 km even in low-charge conditions. Furthermore, during the vast majority of daily driving scenarios, the T1 i-DM operates in pure electric mode, delivering a smooth and quiet ride experience that is nearly indistinguishable from a full EV.

With the launch of the T1 i-DM, JETOUR marks a significant step forward for JETOUR in its new energy strategy. Moving forward, JETOUR will continue to deepen its hybrid technology portfolio and introduce more innovative products to accelerate the transition to green mobility. The brand aims to become "The World's Leading Hybrid Off-road SUV Brand."

