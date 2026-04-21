Jia He Grand Honors Mothers Across Generations with the Unveiling of Jia He's New Set Menus

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant announces a special month-long celebration titled "Honouring Mothers Across Generations," running from 1 to 31 May 2026. The initiative invites families to pay tribute to mothers over a special family banquet.

Mother's Day Promotional Offer

To mark the occasion, the restaurant is offering a $100 discount on selected new set menus. This promotion applies to menus priced from $888++ and above, providing an added incentive for large family groups to celebrate during the month of May.

Featured Multi-Generational Menus

The restaurant offers several premium set menus designed for ten guests, featuring a blend of traditional and contemporary Chinese delicacies:

Premium Ten-Persons Selection : Features elevated dishes such as Roasted London Duck with Black Truffle Sauce , Double-boiled Superior Soup with Sea Whelk, Fish Maw and Bamboo Pith, and Steamed Soon Hock Fish in "Hakka" Style .

: Features elevated dishes such as , and . Grand Ten-Persons Selection: A luxurious spread with Roasted Golden Suckling Pig, Steamed Red Garoupa Fish with Cordyceps Flower, Tangerine Peel and Red Dates in Superior Soya Sauce, Crisp-fried Crystal Prawn with Orange-Yuzu Compote.

Reservations

Advance booking is recommended for Mother's Day festivities. Reservations can be made by contacting 6538 9688 or 6538 2788.

Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant Unveils New Comprehensive Set Menus for 2026

To accommodate diverse preferences, Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant has debuted an array of new set menus. These selections are tailored for multiple group sizes, ranging from individual diners to large parties, emphasizing quality ingredients and classic Cantonese flavours.

Curated Menus for All Group Sizes

The new offerings provide culinary variety for gatherings and formal occasions:

Two Persons Set : Lunch-only Two Persons Set feature Braised Superior Golden Broth with Seafood and Silken Beancurd , Pan-fried Iberico Pork Chop with Red Wine-Raisin Sauce and Twin Horfun with Vegetable Medley in Silky Egg Sauce .

: Lunch-only Two Persons Set feature , and . Two Persons Set : Lunch and Dinner Two Persons Sets, have these dishes to entice diners such as Double-boiled Chicken Soup with Baby Abalone and Morel Mushroom, Pan-fried fillet of Threadfin Fish with Asian Sweet Soy Sauce and Stir-fried Hong Kong Kale with Dried Sole Fish.

Lunch and Dinner Two Persons Sets, have these dishes to entice diners such Four Persons Set : Options for smaller groups include Roasted Sliced Duck, Century Egg with Preserved Sakura Ginger and Vintage Vinegar, Braised Soon Hock Fish with Fresh Gluten Puff and Yam, Garlic-scented Fried Rice with Crystal Prawn and Crispy Whitebaits.

: Options for smaller groups include Six Persons Set : Signature Highlights include Roasted London Duck "Peking Style" (Half), Pumpkin-infused Homemade Beancurd with Shimeji Mushroom and Bai Cai Miao in Minced Meat Sauce, Steamed Pa Ting Fish with Sakura Ginger in Superior Soya Sauce, Pan-fried Iberico Pork Chop in Cantonese Style.

Signature Highlights include Eight Persons Set: This selection features Double-boiled Chicken Soup with Stuffed Fish Maw and Sarawak Pepper, Roasted Crispy Duck, Steamed Soon Hock Fish in Superior Soya Sauce, and Crispy Noodles with Live Prawn and Silky Egg Sauce.



www.jiahe.com.sg

Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel

For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788 Email: [email protected]

One Farrer Hotel, Level 1 #01-01

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

For enquiries:

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SOURCE Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant