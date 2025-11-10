Jiahui International Cancer Center Attracts Global Patients with Advanced CAR-T Therapy

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 7, Jiahui International Cancer Center (JICC) successfully treated a 78-year-old patient from New Zealand with relapsed multiple myeloma using CAR-T therapy, highlighting JICC's growing reputation as a destination for cutting-edge oncology care for international patients. The patient received Zevor-cel (Zevor-cel Injection) CAR-T therapy and was discharged in stable condition.

78yr old New Zealand patient after CAR-T treatment (PRNewsfoto/Jiahui Health)

The patient, a retired family medicine doctor with 40 years of experience, had exhausted all conventional treatment options in his home country. Following a recommendation from his hematologist and extensive personal research, he chose JICC for Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy. China is a global leader in CAR-T development, ranking second only to the United States in clinical trials and patient volume, making it a key hub for this advanced treatment.

"The entire treatment process at Jiahui was very professional, and I received meticulous care," the patient said. "The nursing team, in particular, looked after me like a family member. The medical service here is world-class." The patient also noted the hospital's efficiency, stating that diagnostic imaging was completed quickly, with most reports available the next day—a turnaround he said would be uncommon in his home country.

The patient's journey began with a remote consultation via Zoom with the Cancer Center's multidisciplinary team, including Dr. Xuan Linli, Chief of Medical Oncology, and Dr. Hao Siguo, Chief Hematology Consultant. The team's deep expertise and the hospital's robust multidisciplinary support system—which includes hematology, critical care, and specialized nursing—convinced the patient to travel over 9,000 kilometers to Shanghai for the treatment.

In mid-September, the patient had his first planned trip to the hospital for tests and T-cell harvesting, before returning home. He returned to Shanghai in early October for hospital admission to receive the CAR-T cell infusion. Just two weeks later, the patient achieved complete minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity in his bone marrow, and free light chains (FLCs) returned to normal, confirming the successful efficacy of the CAR-T treatment.

JICC's ability to rapidly onboard and manage the entire CAR-T treatment process—from T cell harvesting and infusion to inpatient monitoring and aftercare—coupled with the affordability of the procedure in China, makes it an increasingly attractive option for international patients.

Growing International Interest in JICC

The successful case is part of a broader trend. Jiahui International Cancer Center has received a growing number of inquiries on advanced oncology treatment from Europe, North America, Singapore, the Middle East, and South East Asia, including the United States, Canada, France, Switzerland, Greece, Belgium, Qatar, and Russia. In 2025, JICC has treated 24,000 international patients based in Shanghai, including 35 who traveled specifically for medical tourism. This reflects its commitment to providing world-class, patient-centered care.

About Jiahui International Hospital

Jiahui International Cancer Center is part of Jiahui International Hospital, Shanghai's first large-scale international tertiary hospital. Led by senior international oncology experts, JICC provides comprehensive cancer diagnosis and treatment services following international standards, having established a strategic partnership with the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center.

