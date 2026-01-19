Jiangsu 500kV Grid Project Enters Service, Ensuring Full Winter Peak Demand Support

NANJING, China, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly completed 500kV power transmission project supporting the SPIC Binhai 2×1000MW unit expansion was successfully placed into operation in Jiangsu Province on January 13. As the first major energy transmission project to enter service in Jiangsu in 2026, it represents a meaningful milestone in the province's grid modernization, consistent with the strategy of adding new power capacity before retiring older coal-fired generation assets. Once fully operational, the project is expected to deliver approximately 10 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually—enough to power about four million households for a year.

Jiangsu has experienced rapid growth in clean energy installations in recent years. Last September, Yancheng became the first city in the Yangtze River Delta to exceed 20GW of grid-connected renewable capacity, reaching 20.34GW. The newly energized project includes 89.045 kilometers of transmission lines, which will significantly enhance regional power supply and provide critical grid infrastructure for transmitting and integrating large-scale wind and other renewable energy from Yancheng's coastal region.

"The project route traversed complex terrain and required crossings over expressways, railways, and multiple existing power lines, posing substantial coordination and construction challenges," said Sun Mingze, Director of the Second Office at the Project Management Center of State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Engineering Consulting Company. To address these complex crossings, the team employed advanced engineering approaches such as UAV-based precision surveying and customized crossing plans for each site, contributing to the project's successful commissioning.

Since 2025, Jiangsu has seen steady growth in electricity demand, coupled with increased variability in renewable energy output, presenting additional requirements for grid stability and operational flexibility. In response, State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power has expanded its grid development program, enabling the commissioning of the Jiangsu Guoxin Jingjiang Power Plant, Jiangyin Ligang Power Plant, the 500kV Chefang Substation, and the Shanggao Line projects. These efforts strengthen overall grid architecture and enhance power exchange capabilities, providing a robust foundation for meeting peak winter electricity demand.

Alongside the Yancheng Binhai Power Plant transmission link, several other major grid developments, including the Huaneng Tongzhou Bay Power Plant transmission project and the Yancheng Gaorong 500kV Transmission and Transformation facility, are also progressing on an accelerated timeline. Their upcoming commissioning will further improve Jiangsu's grid resilience and its ability to integrate renewable energy while maintaining a secure and reliable power supply.

