State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Reports 13.49 GW of Offshore Wind Capacity Connected

Jiangsu records the highest level of grid-connected offshore wind capacity among China's provinces

NANJING, China, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd. reported that as of the end of 2025, Jiangsu's offshore wind power (OWP) capacity connected to the provincial grid had reached 13.49 million kilowatts, the highest level among China's provinces. This capacity is expected to supply more than 30 billion kilowatt-hours of renewable electricity annually to the Yangtze River Delta region, equivalent to an annual reduction of more than 22 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

After two decades of exploration, Jiangsu has established a mature and comprehensive OWP development framework spanning intertidal zones, nearshore waters, and far-offshore areas, with continued expansion across the sector. Yancheng provides a clear illustration of this development: the city is home to the country's largest OWP industrial cluster, with an integrated industrial ecosystem that encompasses R&D and design, equipment manufacturing, resource development, and operation and maintenance services. Its offshore wind turbine manufacturing capacity accounts for more than 40% of the national total.

Jiangsu's OWP grid-connection capabilities have developed in parallel, with the commissioning of the nation's first 110 kV and 220 kV offshore booster stations, as well as the country's largest OWP grid-connection transmission facility. "Once aggregated, Jiangsu's OWP is transmitted to major load centers in the Yangtze River Delta via six high-capacity cross-river transmission corridors within the province. During the 15th Five-Year Plan period, we will progress the planning and construction of key infrastructure, including the Sutong GIL DC link and the third phase of the Yangzhou-Zhenjiang DC project, to ensure a reliable and stable supply of coastal renewable electricity to the heart of the Yangtze River Delta," said Cai Hui, Senior Expert at State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power.

Looking nationwide, China's cumulative OWP installed capacity has ranked first globally for four consecutive years. By the end of the 15th Five-Year Plan period, the country's total OWP capacity is anticipated to exceed 100 million kilowatts. As one of China's leading provinces in offshore wind development, Jiangsu is steadily building an innovative power system that is clean and low-carbon, secure and reliable, cost-effective, well balanced between supply and demand, as well as operationally flexible and digitally enabled, providing critical support for low-carbon growth in the Yangtze River Delta and across the nation.

SOURCE State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power