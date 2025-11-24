JiangSu-HK Mentorship Program Brings Together Diverse Mentors Over 100 Youth Actively Participate

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To help young students tackle employment challenges, the JiangSu HK Youth Exchange Association (referred to as "JSHKEX") recently held the employment-focused Mentorship Program. The activity attracted over 100 students to register and participate, with an enthusiastic response on-site, reflecting students' proactive efforts in their career development.

Promoting JiangSu-HK Exchanges and Building Employment Bridges

To help young students tackle employment challenges, the JiangSu HK Youth Exchange Association recently held the employment-focused Mentorship Program. The activity attracted over 100 students to register and participate.

JSHKEX has always been committed to fostering exchanges and development between youth from both regions. The Mentorship Program continues this mission by bringing together experienced mentors from diverse fields such as finance, accounting, education, innovation and technology, business, and public affairs. These mentors provided students with comprehensive industry insights and career advice, sharing practical experience and professional knowledge from various sectors, demonstrating JSHKEX's ongoing efforts to promote youth development.

Diverse Mentor Lineup and Rich Activity Content

At the event, Founding Chairman Eugene Ho introduced the association's development journey, highlighting the achievements in promoting JiangSu-HK youth exchanges. President Elaine Cheng and Honorary Chairman Mr. Muyong shared details about the JiangSu Youth Internship Program, showcasing the practical implementation of cross-regional exchanges. Chairman Tonny Wong analyzed the current employment market situation, offering forward-looking advice for young people.

Through mentor interview salons and small-group sessions, students gained an in-depth understanding of the characteristics and development prospects of various industries. On the platform built by JSHKEX, they established direct connections with mentors, paving the way for their future career development.

Establishing a Continuous Mentorship Mechanism

Through this event, JSHKEX broke through the limitations of one-time exchanges by establishing a long-term mentor-student connection mechanism. Participating students not only received employment guidance but also had the opportunity to join professional communities, gaining ongoing career support. This reflects the association's long-term commitment to fostering personal development of undergraduates.

Through intergenerational dialogue and experience sharing in the opening ceremony, JSHKEX has provided substantial career guidance for young students. The enthusiastic participation of over 100 students not only highlights the urgent need for professional guidance among youth but also underscores JSHKEX's significant contribution to promoting exchanges and development between young people from JiangSu and Hong Kong.

SOURCE JiangSu HK Youth Exchange Association