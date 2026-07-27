Jiangxi Bio's Veterinary Tetanus Antitoxin Production Line Officially Commenced Production,Accelerating Commercialization of the Animal Antiserum Portfolio

HONG KONG, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangxi Institute of Biological Products Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Jiangxi Bio" or the "Group") (stock code: 6915.HK) is pleased to announce that the veterinary tetanus antitoxin ("Veterinary TAT") production line of Chifeng Bo-en Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, officially commenced production on July 20, 2026 in Chifeng City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Schematic Layout of Chifeng Bo-en’s Facility

This commencement of production marks key advancement in Jiangxi Bio's "human pharmaceuticals + veterinary pharmaceuticals" dual-wheel-driven strategy, expands the Group's antiserum product portfolio from the human-use field to the animal health field, provides production capacity assurance for the large-scale production and commercial promotion of veterinary antiserum products, effectively enriches Jiangxi Bio's multi-category antiserum portfolio, and strengthens business growth momentum.

Leveraging the globally rare fully-industry-chain antiserum integration platform, the Group efficiently applies the technology, processes and quality management expertise it has accumulated over the years in the human antiserum field to veterinary products, continuously enhancing veterinary antiserum industrialization capabilities to provide high-quality, reliable animal health protection products for the livestock and pet sectors.

Veterinary TAT is primarily used for the prevention and treatment of tetanus in animals caused by trauma or surgery. Tetanus is a fatal infectious disease caused by the toxin produced by Clostridium tetani acting on the nervous system of animals. Veterinary TAT provides passive immune protection for animals by neutralizing tetanus toxin.

The Group's management said, "The successful commencement of production of the Veterinary TAT production line marks an important step in advancing Jiangxi Bio's 'human + veterinary' dual-flywheel-driven strategy from product planning to industrial-scale commercialization. As the first veterinary pharmaceutical product of Jiangxi Bio to achieve industrial-scale production, Veterinary TAT will fully draw on the technology, processes and quality management expertise the Group has accumulated in the human antiserum field, while leveraging the Group's global sales network to accelerate large-scale production and market expansion, cultivating new business growth momentum. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to advance the research, development and commercialization of products in the fields of veterinary reproduction and anti-infection, contributing Jiangxi Bio's strength to the cause of global animal health."

About Chifeng Bo-en Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Chifeng Bo-en Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is a veterinary pharmaceutical platform under Jiangxi Institute of Biological Products Inc. ("Jiangxi Bio" or the "Group") (stock code: 6915.HK), focusing on animal health field. It serves as a key pillar of the Group's "human pharmaceuticals + veterinary pharmaceuticals" dual-wheel strategy. The Company focuses on veterinary anti-infectives, immunomodulation, and reproductive management. Leveraging the Group's globally leading full-industry-chain antiserum integration platform, the Company has established a modern veterinary pharmaceutical production system that complies with China's new Veterinary Drug GMP standards, EU GMP, and US FDA quality system requirements. The Company operates three production zones and eight modern production lines, forming diversified production capabilities covering antisera, cell fermentation, biological extraction, and chemical preparations. Its product portfolio includes Veterinary Tetanus Antitoxin, Recombinant Interferon-α, Pig Spleen Transfer Factor, Bursal Peptide, and Reproductive Hormones, among other series, while continuing to advance the R&D and industrialization of veterinary antisera and innovative products. Committed to the mission and vision of "empowering with technology, green veterinary pharmaceuticals, healthy pets and thriving livestock, safeguarding health for all," the company is accelerating the development of an internationally competitive veterinary pharmaceutical industrial system, supporting Jiangxi Bio in building a globally leading animal health platform and contributing China's strength to global animal health. For more information, please visit http://boenmall.com/en/.

About Jiangxi Institute of Biological Products Inc.

Jiangxi Institute of Biological Products Inc. (the "Group") is a global leader in full industry chain integration for antiserum, with a history that can be traced back to 1969 when it was established as the Jiangxi Branch of Shanghai Institute of Biological Products (上海生物製品研究所江西分所) under the Ministry of Health. Guided by its mission to make quality medicine for people worldwide, the Group is deeply engaged in four core therapeutic areas: viral infections, bacterial and bacterial toxin infections, bio-toxicosis, and autoimmune diseases. Underpinned by exceptionally high industry entry barriers, rare full-industry-chain integration capabilities and leading technological advantages, the Group is building a dual-wheel product pipeline synergizing by both human and veterinary medicines, with a vision to build a global antiserum center. As of December 31, 2025, the Group was the largest provider of human tetanus antitoxin ("Human TAT") globally, has consistently dominated the Human TAT market in China for 19 consecutive years, and was the largest exporter of Human TAT in China. In terms of sales volume in 2025, the Group's market share of Human TAT stood at 65.8% in China and 45.8% globally. The Group's products are currently exported to more than 30 countries and regions globally, having cumulatively served over one billion patients worldwide, continuously contributing China's strength to global public health. For more information, please visit https://en.jxswzp.cn/.

SOURCE Jiangxi Institute of Biological Products Inc.