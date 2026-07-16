JianLiBao Becomes Exclusive Title Sponsor of the Around the Island Race -Coastal Rowing

HONG KONG, 16 July, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club (RHKYC) today hosted the "Title Sponsorship Signing Ceremony: JianLiBao Around the Island Race (ATIR) 2026 - Coastal Rowing and the Establishment of the JianLiBao Charitable Foundation", announcing that JianLiBao has become the exclusive title sponsor of the Around the Island Race (ATIR) - Coastal Rowing for both 2026 and 2027. The event also marked the official establishment of the JianLiBao Charitable Foundation.

The signing ceremony was attended by a distinguished group of guests, including Ms Alpha Lau, Director-General of Investment Promotion for InvestHK; Mr Ye Honghan, Chairman of the JianLiBao Charitable Foundation; Mr David Norton, Commodore of the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club; Mr Larry Yeung, Director of the JianLiBao Charitable Foundation; Mr Orlando Ho, BBS, Chairman of Tung Wah Group of Hospitals; Mr Adrian Pang, Immediate Past Commodore of the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club; Mr Joseph Chu, Vice Commodore of the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club; Ms Deng Baoshan, Director of the JianLiBao Charitable Foundation; Ms Vivian Yang, Officer of the JianLiBao Charitable Foundation; Mr Aleksey Mironenko, Rowing Captain of the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club; Mr Raymond Yeung, Representative of JianLiBao Charitable Foundation; and Mr Wan Ng, Chairman of the JLB ATIR 2026 Coastal Rowing Organising Subcommittee.

Opening the ceremony, Ms Alpha Lau, Director-General of Investment Promotion for InvestHK, said that she had previously been involved in rowing as a coxswain, umpire and coach, and therefore understood the grit, teamwork and resilience required to navigate the swells around the island. She added that the collaboration also supports the Chief Executive's policy direction of promoting mega events and tourism to encourage visitors to stay longer and return more frequently."The partnership between JianLiBao and the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club helps build an ecosystem in which events, tourism, sports and brands reinforce one another, giving Hong Kong's sports economy fresh momentum," she said.

Mr Ye Honghan, Chairman of the Charitable Foundation, said: "We are deeply honoured that JianLiBao has become the exclusive title sponsor of the Around the Island Race - Coastal Rowing for 2026 and 2027. This race not only reflects Hong Kong's spirit of perseverance but also brings together rowing elites from around the world. JianLiBao has been supporting Chinese sport for 42 years, and we firmly believe that sport plays a vital role in social development and the growth of future generations. Through the JianLiBao Charitable Foundation, we will continue to support youth development in sport and the arts, connect with sports resources in the Chinese Mainland, and actively promote exchanges and cooperation between Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and the international sporting community."

Mr David Norton, Commodore of the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, said: "The first rowing boat to complete a full circumnavigation of Hong Kong Island did so in the 1880s. Today, the ATIR for Coastal Rowing stands as our premier rowing event. This regatta proudly aligns with the Hong Kong SAR Government's core sports development goals by promoting sport in our local community, supporting our elite athletic talent and maintaining Hong Kong as a premier global hub for mega events. We are incredibly proud that the ATIR Coastal Rowing stands as the very first water sports initiative supported by this foundation. Together, we are building a lasting legacy that fosters elite performance while driving community sports development."

The race covers 45 kilometres, starting and finishing in the world-famous Victoria Harbour. Competitors must circumnavigate Hong Kong Island, making it a significant test of endurance, teamwork, and precision. This year's event will take place on 12 and 13 December and is expected to attract over five hundred of top rowers from Hong Kong and overseas, including Olympic medallists and world champions, competing for top honours.

High resolution photos can be downloaded from the below link: 2026 ATIR Rowing Signing Ceremony

SOURCE JianLiBao; Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club