BANGKOK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the Grand Opening of the Jim Thompson Lifestyle Store at One Bangkok, the capital's latest landmark mixed-use development. The Lifestyle Store introduces a new realm of elegance and cultural immersion with a distinctive duplex design, covering an impressive 550 sq m, providing visitors with a unique, immersive shopping experience that combines retail, dining, and cultural heritage.

Jim Thompson Launches its First Lifestyle Store at One Bangkok, Merging Timeless Tradition with Modern Prestige

The brand's first Lifestyle Store concept includes various zones, offering an extensive range of Jim Thompson products, Jim's Terrace—the brand's first integrated F&B outlet—and the Silk Exhibition, which delves into the captivating history and craftsmanship behind Jim Thompson's renowned silk products.

Frank Cancelloni, Group CEO at Jim Thompson, said, "We're excited to announce the opening of Jim Thompson's first Lifestyle Store at a prime location in One Bangkok. This new store aligns with Jim Thompson's mission to offer our customers an immersive shopping experience that combines a wide range of products, dining options, and cultural experiences. This opening marks another milestone in our transformation journey to become Asia's first global lifestyle brand."

The Lifestyle Store caters to local shoppers seeking something unique and international tourists in search of a cultural experience. With Thailand's tourism industry booming in 2024 and a goal to attract 40 million international visitors by 2025, this new destination promises to strengthen Jim Thompson's global presence. Strategically located within One Bangkok, the store contributes to the city's growing reputation as a "Global Integrated Lifestyle Hub."

The ultra-stylish interior showcases rich textures of silk yarn walls adorned with Jim Thompson Home Furnishings fabrics. Striking metallic cinnabar mirror glass accents create a dazzling backdrop.

The Silk Exhibition takes visitors on a journey through the history of Jim Thompson, exploring the company's foundation and its deep relationship with the Thai silk-making community. Visitors can uncover the unique story of silk production and admire the craftsmanship of Jim Thompson fabrics and products, which have helped establish it as the iconic global lifestyle brand it is today.

Situated above the retail fashion floor, Jim's Terrace offers patrons expertly crafted beverages and delicious Thai bites with panoramic views over One Bangkok's lush greenery and The Wireless House exhibition, a tribute to Thailand's first telegraph station, originally built in 1914, now reimagined as a modern contemporary display.

Jim Thompson Lifestyle Store is at One Bangkok, G Floor, The Storeys.

SOURCE Jim Thompson