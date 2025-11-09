Jinhong Gas Expands Global Presence with New Project in Spain

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jinhong Gas Co., Ltd. has reached another milestone in its international expansion by securing a major project in Spain. The company will provide comprehensive industrial gas supply and technical support for a new energy materials project in the region.

First Project in Europe – A Strategic Breakthrough

This agreement marks Jinhong Gas's first on-site gas project in Europe. As part of the collaboration, Jinhong Gas will invest in the construction of a high-standard cryogenic air separation unit in Spain. The facility will deliver high-purity industrial gases to support the customer's production requirements, while also reserving additional capacity to meet future demand growth. The project will also explore the use of renewable energy to produce "green gases," contributing to the global carbon reduction effort.

Strength in On-Site Gas Solutions

The Spain project follows Jinhong Gas's successful on-site project in Thailand, making it the company's second overseas on-site installation. This achievement highlights Jinhong Gas's proven expertise in on-site gas solutions and its growing international operating capabilities. Spain will also serve as a regional hub for Jinhong Gas in Europe, enabling the company to better understand local market needs, expand its service network, and strengthen its position as a competitive player in the European industrial gas sector.

Accelerating Globalization – Presence in Five Countries

With this project, Jinhong Gas's overseas footprint now extends to five countries: Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, the United States, and Spain. The addition of Spain establishes a service network that spans Asia, North America, and Europe, further enhancing the company's global reach. This expansion reflects Jinhong Gas's commitment to becoming a world-class industrial gas service provider.

Guided by the principle of "technology-driven, service-oriented," Jinhong Gas will continue to deliver innovative gas solutions and contribute to the sustainable growth of industries worldwide.

Interested in specific project details?

Email: [[email protected]]

Website: jh-gas.com

Phone: +86-512-6576-7573

Partner with us to drive innovation and the transition to clean energy.

SOURCE Jinhong Gas Co., Ltd.