JINRO Launches Recruitment for Global Supporter Program JINRO GLOBAL AGENT

Applications open April 8 for creators to share their JINRO experiences through a unique, local lens

SEOUL, South Korea, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JINRO, the world's No. 1 soju brand, is calling for participants in its JINRO GLOBAL AGENT, an international supporter program designed to turn fans into storytellers. Moving beyond traditional one-off campaigns, the program focuses on building lifestyle-driven communities by integrating JINRO into the daily lives and cultural conversations of global consumers.

JINRO launches recruitment for its global supporter program, JINRO GLOBAL AGENT, starting April 8. The program invites creators to share their JINRO experiences through a unique local lens. Applications for JINRO GLOBAL AGENT open April 8. Selected creators will share how JINRO connects with everyday life and culture in their local markets.

The JINRO GLOBAL AGENT program is about more than just the product. By sharing JINRO experiences through their eyes, it will serve as a bridge between the brand and local communities, creating relatable content and expanding JINRO's global touchpoints.

Jung-ho Hwang, Head of Overseas Business at HiteJinro, said, "JINRO GLOBAL AGENT is more than a promotional collaboration; it is about sparking two-way communication between the brand, our participants, and the communities they thrive in. This also provides us with real-world insights needed to build and strengthen our long-term relationships with consumers worldwide."

JINRO GLOBAL AGENT Details

Selected Agents will participate in a three-month long program, engaging in a range of content creation. These include global missions shared across markets and local missions tailored to the characteristics of each region.

Global Missions: Designed to consistently communicate JINRO's core brand message.

Local Missions: Tailored to local seasonal trends, cultural nuances, and lifestyle contexts.

Through these missions, participants will introduce JINRO from their own perspectives, creating content that feels natural and authentic. Agents will receive benefits upon mission completion, including early access to new JINRO products, support for channel growth, and additional incentives for outstanding performance.

How to Apply

Applications open April 8 via the official JINRO GLOBAL AGENT page. Anyone of legal drinking age who actively manages major social media channels is eligible to apply. Applicants will be evaluated based on various factors including content quality, consistency, and overall brand fit. The current application round is open to applicants in the Philippines, Vietnam, and Japan, with additional markets potentially considered in the future.

For full details and to apply, visit www.jinro-global.webflow.io/agent-en.

About JINRO

Far beyond just a drink, JINRO soju is a cultural connector—bringing people together across countries, communities, and conversations with a diverse portfolio that includes JINRO IS BACK, ORIGINAL, FRESH, and a vibrant fruit range of GRAPEFRUIT, GREEN GRAPE, PLUM, STRAWBERRY, PEACH, LEMON.

SOURCE hitejinro