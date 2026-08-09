- Features JINRO's iconic mascot reimagined as a K-POP artist for a limited-edition rollout

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JINRO, the world's No. 1 soju brand, announces the launch of a limited-edition product featuring its 'K-POP Star Toad' label. Featured on JINRO Green Grape, the brand's top-selling fruit liqueur in international markets, the special edition will be available in limited quantities.

JINRO Unveils Global Limited-Edition ‘K-POP Star Toad’ Green Grape

This limited-edition release is a project designed to expand the universe of JINRO's iconic mascot, the 'Toad,' in alignment with the global K-POP phenomenon. It was developed to strengthen the mass appeal and trend-forward image of JINRO, a leading K-spirits brand, amid growing international interest in K-culture.

The limited-edition label design features the beloved Toad character reimagined with a K-POP artist concept, available in two striking colorways: Green and Pink. Embodying a vibrant and distinctive visual reminiscent of an artist on stage, the new packaging is crafted to offer global consumers a unique brand experience exclusive to JINRO.

With 13% alcohol by volume (ABV), the 'K-POP Star Toad' Green Grape limited edition retains the same taste and quality consumers know while offering a refreshed collectible design.

To celebrate the launch, JINRO is rolling out an interactive, consumer-participatory campaign across global markets. The company will run a 'Message Challenge' promotion using alphabet letters (A to Z) printed on the underside of the bottle caps. Consumers can collect and arrange various caps to create personalized messages and share them on social media, encouraging engagement with the brand.

Exclusive promotional merchandise will also be introduced to commemorate the limited-edition launch. By releasing two exclusive promotional items—a collectible 'K-POP Star Toad' figurine and a limited-edition bottle-shaped microphone—JINRO aims to add an element of fun and collectibility to the campaign.

Jung-ho Hwang, Head of Overseas Business at HiteJinro, said, "The 'K-POP Star Toad' limited edition was developed to tap into the globally beloved K-POP phenomenon, aligning with our commitment to expanding the JINRO brand in the global mainstream. Through the synergy of K-culture and our signature Toad mascot, we aim to enhance JINRO's brand competitiveness and elevate its presence worldwide. Moving forward, we will continue to introduce diverse initiatives that build on our heritage and make JINRO a familiar favorite for consumers around the world."

About JINRO

First introduced in 1924, JINRO is Korea's representative soju brand, the world's No. 1 soju brand, and the world's best-selling spirits brand. JINRO connects with consumers across the globe through a diverse product portfolio, including its core lineups — JINRO CHAMISUL FRESH, JINRO CHAMISUL ORIGINAL, and JINRO IS BACK — alongside a vibrant flavored soju range that includes GREEN GRAPE, PEACH, STRAWBERRY, GRAPEFRUIT, PLUM, and LEMON.

SOURCE hitejinro