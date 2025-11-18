JNJ International Accelerates Global Expansion with Plans to Join Major Overseas Exhibitions

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JNJ International, a global distributor of automotive components, is ramping up its overseas market strategy by actively exploring participation in major international trade exhibitions to strengthen its global partnerships.

Despite being a relatively young company founded in 2023, JNJ International has quickly expanded its footprint across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. Centered on Hyundai and Kia Genuine Parts, the company has built a reliable supply network backed by transparent distribution and consistent product quality—key factors contributing to its growing trust among global buyers.

As part of its next phase of growth, the company is reviewing participation in leading global automotive and aftermarket exhibitions beginning next year. These events are expected to play a crucial role in elevating the JNJ brand, showcasing its capabilities, and securing new strategic partners. "Exhibitions offer a vital opportunity to meet potential clients face-to-face and understand each market's needs more precisely," a company official said. "They will serve as a major stepping stone for our global market expansion."

In parallel, JNJ International is currently implementing a multi-country buyer development project in collaboration with KOTRA, covering five countries throughout 2025. The initiative aims not only to secure short-term transactions but also to build long-term, sustainable partnerships with leading distributors and new buyers in each region.

With strengthened global marketing activities and exhibition participation, JNJ International is expected to further enhance its competitiveness, centered around stable genuine parts supply and transparent pricing structures. The company also plans to expand its product portfolio to include aftermarket parts and repair equipment, positioning itself as a trusted global partner for automotive components. "Participating in international exhibitions is a key strategy to elevate our brand presence in the global market," the company added. "We will continue to broaden our partnerships and reinforce the reliability of Korean automotive components worldwide."

