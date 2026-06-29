JNJ International Co., Ltd. to Expand Global Distribution Network at Automechanika Dubai 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JNJ International Co., Ltd. announced its participation in Automechanika Dubai 2026, which will be held from November 10 to November 12 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Recognized as the largest automotive aftermarket exhibition in the Middle East and Africa, Automechanika Dubai serves as a key platform connecting automotive industry professionals from across the region and beyond.

At the exhibition, JNJ International Co., Ltd. will showcase a broad range of automotive parts for various vehicle brands and applications, along with its newly launched Plan2 OEM Shock Absorber product line.

The company aims to strengthen its relationships with distributors and wholesalers across the Middle East and Africa while exploring new opportunities for strategic partnerships. Through discussions with local industry leaders, JNJ International Co., Ltd. hopes to expand its international sales channels and establish additional regional business hubs.

"Dubai is a global logistics and commercial hub that connects markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia," said a representative of JNJ International Co., Ltd. "By participating in Automechanika Dubai, we aim to further strengthen our global network and create new opportunities for sustainable growth."

The company added that it remains committed to delivering competitive pricing, convenient purchasing solutions, and fast delivery services to customers worldwide while continuing to expand its global presence in the automotive aftermarket industry.

SOURCE JNJ International Co., Ltd.