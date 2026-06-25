JNJ International Co., Ltd. to Strengthen North American Market Presence at AAPEX Expo 2026 Las Vegas

SEOUL, South Korea, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JNJ International Co., Ltd. will participate in AAPEX Expo 2026 Las Vegas, taking place from November 3 to November 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of its strategy to expand its footprint in the North American automotive aftermarket.

AAPEX Expo 2026 Las Vegas is one of the most influential automotive aftermarket trade shows in North America, attracting manufacturers, distributors, repair professionals, and fleet operators from around the world.

At the event, JNJ International Co., Ltd. will showcase its comprehensive range of automotive components, including genuine, OEM, and aftermarket products for Korean, Japanese, Chinese, and European vehicles. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn more about the company's newly launched Plan2 OEM Shock Absorber brand.

In addition to its product offerings, the company will introduce its customer-oriented sourcing platform, which enables buyers to access a wide variety of automotive parts through a single procurement channel. JNJ International Co., Ltd. also operates an efficient logistics network supported by major distribution centers in South Korea, ensuring fast and reliable delivery.

"The North American aftermarket remains one of the most important automotive markets globally," said a company spokesperson. "We are excited to showcase our products and services while building long-term partnerships with customers and distributors throughout the region."

SOURCE JNJ International Co., Ltd.