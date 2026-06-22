JNJ International Co., Ltd. to Showcase Automotive Solutions at MIMS Automobility Moscow 2026

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JNJ International Co., Ltd.

22 Jun, 2026, 08:00 CST

SEOUL, South Korea, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JNJ International Co., Ltd. announced that it will participate in MIMS Automobility Moscow 2026, scheduled to take place from August 25 to August 28 in St. Petersburg, Russia.

As one of the leading automotive aftermarket exhibitions in the Eurasian region, MIMS brings together manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and industry professionals from around the world.

During the exhibition, JNJ International Co., Ltd. will present its diverse range of automotive parts covering multiple vehicle brands and segments. The company will also highlight its recently launched Plan2 OEM Shock Absorber, which has been developed to meet growing demand for reliable and cost-effective suspension solutions.

The company plans to utilize the exhibition as a platform for expanding its presence in Russia and neighboring markets by meeting potential distributors and discussing strategic cooperation opportunities, including possible memorandums of understanding (MOUs).

"Russia and the surrounding Eurasian markets continue to show strong demand for high-quality automotive replacement parts," said a representative of JNJ International Co., Ltd. "Through our broad sourcing capabilities and efficient supply chain management, we aim to provide customers with comprehensive automotive solutions and reliable service."

SOURCE JNJ International Co., Ltd.

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