Johnson Controls and Thamrin Nine complete landmark project to power southern hemisphere's tallest building with green technology, reducing energy use by up to 30 percent

Landmark collaboration advances sustainable urban development in Jakarta

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, safe, healthy and sustainable buildings, celebrated the successful completion of a multi-year collaboration with Thamrin Nine, a flagship multi-purpose complex in central Jakarta's central business district that spans commercial, hospitality and retail spaces. The project, which helps reduce energy use by up to 30 percent, recently achieved BCA (Building and Construction Authority) Green Mark Platinum certification, recognizing its outstanding environmental performance.

As part of the project, Johnson Controls provided chiller plant design and implementation, engineering services and building automation systems for two of Thamrin Nine's skyscrapers—the Autograph Tower, the tallest building in the Southern Hemisphere at 382.9 meters, and the Luminary Tower. With building systems fully deployed across both towers, Johnson Controls will continue supporting the development through ongoing service and maintenance to ensure long-term efficiency, comfort and enhance equipment lifespan.

Smart Building Technologies for a Future-Ready Urban Icon

Johnson Controls designed, supplied and installed a full suite of integrated building solutions tailored to the complex's high-performance needs. Thamrin Nine marks the company's first chiller plant optimization project in Indonesia, which aims to make cooling systems work smarter through advanced technologies and improved operations. Through turnkey project management that covered design, implementation, and integration across systems, Johnson Controls was able to deliver significant energy and cost savings. These included:

A 3,100-ton YORK® cooling system for Autograph Tower, designed to meet the Green Mark Platinum certification target of below 0.58 kW/TR . The system helps reduce energy use by up to 30 percent, supporting lower operating costs while maintaining comfort across the building.

. The system helps reduce energy use by up to 30 percent, supporting lower operating costs while maintaining comfort across the building. Three 300 TR high-efficiency YORK chillers integrated with an Energy Management System (EMS) optimizing cooling performance and reducing energy demand in the Luminary Tower, which houses three hospitality properties.

optimizing cooling performance and reducing energy demand in the Luminary Tower, which houses three hospitality properties. Tailored Air Handling Units (AHUs) and Fan Coil Units (FCUs) for diverse commercial, retail, residential, and hospitality zones.

for diverse commercial, retail, residential, and hospitality zones. Advanced analytics and real-time monitoring based on Metasys Building Management System, enabling facility teams to detect and resolve issues before downtime occurs and improving reliability and reducing maintenance costs.

"This project is a defining milestone for urban development in Jakarta," said Michael Wiener, Design Director, Thamrin Nine. "Our goal was to change the way people live, work and play in Jakarta —delivering an integrated destination that combines scale, choice, convenience, and sustainability. Johnson Controls has been the ideal partner to help us achieve that vision, and we appreciate their continued support in maintaining performance at the highest standards."

"Our partnership with Thamrin Nine exemplifies how future-forward engineering and digital optimisation can deliver not just iconic buildings, but greener, smarter cities. By integrating advanced building technologies, we're creating healthier, more sustainable indoor environments that reduce operational costs, lower carbon emissions, and enhance occupant well-being," said Wibawa Jati Kusuma, General Manager, Malaysia & Indonesia, Johnson Controls. "With ongoing service and support, we're committed to helping Thamrin Nine maintain optimised performance and set the pace for sustainable urban development in Indonesia."

A Model for Sustainable Development in ASEAN

The Thamrin Nine partnership builds on Johnson Controls' 140-year legacy of innovation and leadership in smart, safe, healthy and sustainable technologies and is part of its expanding portfolio of sustainability-driven projects across Southeast Asia, including:

Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (Philippines) – Championed operational excellence with Johnson Controls' Metasys Building Management System.

(Philippines) – Championed operational excellence with Johnson Controls' Metasys Building Management System. Graha CIMB Niaga Building (Indonesia) – Transformed HVAC performance and energy efficiency through digital modernization, improving sustainability and tenant satisfaction.

(Indonesia) – Transformed HVAC performance and energy efficiency through digital modernization, improving sustainability and tenant satisfaction. Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (Singapore) – OpenBlue digital platform delivered millions in energy cost savings while enhancing patient care.

(Singapore) – OpenBlue digital platform delivered millions in energy cost savings while enhancing patient care. City-Centre Development (Singapore) – Set to cut around 88,000 tonnes of CO₂ over 15 years through Energy Performance Contracting (EPC) solution and Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS) model.

These proven technologies and approaches, adapted for the Jakarta context, support Indonesia's Net Zero Emissions by 2060 vision—demonstrating how global expertise can address local environmental challenges at scale. As it celebrates its 140th anniversary in 2025, Johnson Controls continues to redefine building performance, driving the next era for commercial buildings, transforming industries and powering its customers' missions.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnsoncontrols on social platforms.

About Thamrin Nine:

Thamrin Nine is a world-class superblock located in the heart of Jakarta. As a first-of-its-kind development, Thamrin Nine seamlessly integrates Grade-A office spaces in Indonesia's tallest buildings, Autograph Tower and Luminary Tower; luxury residences, Le Parc; a vibrant retail district, Agora Mall; five-star hospitality, including Pan Pacific Jakarta and PARKROYAL Hotel & Serviced Suites Jakarta; and Indonesia's tallest observatory deck, UP at Thamrin Nine. Designed as a city within a city, Thamrin Nine redefines urban living in Indonesia with its cutting-edge architecture and visionary experiences.

