Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Unveils Sustainable HVAC System with Ultra-Low GWP Refrigerant, Further Promoting Energy Efficiency in Hong Kong

The newest VG and S Series Chiller adopts both low GWP R513a and ultra-low GWP R1234ze refrigerants, empowering seamless energy transitions in Hong Kong

The latest Top Flow VRF air365 Max Pro and Side Flow VRF air365 SideSmart™ boast low-carbon and energy-efficient benefits

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning has launched the Centrifugal Chiller VG and S Series, capable of providing high energy-efficient cooling solutions for Hong Kong. Both the VG and S Series use R513a refrigerant (GWP 573) and an environment-friendly R1234ze refrigerant with ultra-low Global Warming Potential (GWP <1), helping Hong Kong further reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

"We are entering a new era of low GWP refrigerants in HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) solutions. This is particularly relevant to Hong Kong's transition towards long-term carbon neutrality by 2050. Providing low-carbon HVAC solutions to our customers in Hong Kong is core to our mission as we remain committed to helping all our customers embrace decarbonisation and combat climate change." said Karvin Lo, Director and General Manager of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Hong Kong.

Empowering Seamless Energy Transitions in Hong Kong with Low-GWP Refrigerants

The Direct-drive VSD Centrifugal Chiller VG Series features a gearless direct-drive two-stage compressor, eliminating the mechanical loss of speed-increasing gears found in conventional compressors. This design enhances efficiency and energy savings, making it ideal for commercial and industrial applications.

The Centrifugal Chiller S Series features proprietary centrifugal two-stage compression technology and optimizes the use of low-temperature cooling water to enhance performance, allowing the minimum inlet temperature to reach 12°C. Depending on the model, it offers a broad capacity range from 300 to 3000RT to meet various business or building requirements.

The VG and S Series Centrifugal Chillers both adopt R513a and R1234ze refrigerants, which are chlorine-free and ozone-safe, ensuring minimal environmental impact while delivering superior performance.

Tailoring Energy-efficient HVAC Solutions for a Greener Future in Hong Kong

Buildings account for 90% of electricity consumed in Hong Kong, generating over 60% of the city's carbon emissions. Within this figure, air conditioning represents 24% of commercial energy use.

In addition to sustainable refrigerants, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning is committed to delivering energy-efficient HVAC solutions, aligning with Hong Kong's goals of achieving carbon neutrality in its Climate Action Plan 2050. The following products are already available in Hong Kong:

The Hitachi air365 Max Pro system sets industry standards with its high efficiency, Japanese design and engineering. Equipped with Hitachi's patented direct capacity control technology SmoothDrive 2.0, it enhances energy efficiency, temperature stability and ensures smoother compressor operation. SmoothDrive 2.0 significantly improves energy efficiency by reducing energy consumption by up to 39% at 33% part-load operation and uses 10% less refrigerant on average, ultimately reducing energy usage and carbon footprint by 47%. Featuring a new heat exchanger and gas injection scroll compressor, this unit achieves a Best-in-Class Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) of up to 5.60 and Coefficient of Performance (COP) of up to 5.31.

The Hitachi air365 SideSmart™, the world's first slim modular Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) unit, is designed to adapt to diverse space and capacity needs. Its modularity allows for connection of up to four units, offering a capacity range of up to 72 HP and a combined cooling capacity of 200kW. Its slim modular design allows larger capacity air conditioning to fit in anywhere, making it one of the most versatile VRF units available on the market. The air365 SideSmart™ won the Energy Conservation Grand Prize and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Award in the Product & Business Model category from the Energy Conservation Center, Japan in 2021.

2024 marks the 60th anniversary of the Hitachi brand in Hong Kong. Over the past six decades, Hong Kong has evolved into a smarter and greener city, reflecting the changing demand for a comfortable and sustainable living environment. Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning continues to innovate and advance its next-generation of HVAC solutions to meet changing needs in Hong Kong, while preparing customers for the shift to clean energy.

For more details on Hitachi Air Conditioning Products and Solutions, please visit our website at https://www.hitachiaircon.com/hk/zh-hant or contact us at [email protected]

About Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning is a global air conditioning manufacturer established in October 2015 as a joint venture between Johnson Controls and Hitachi Appliances, Inc. (now Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc.). Approximately 15,000 employees have offered high-quality residential and commercial products, services, and solutions to our customers. We have released the most diverse HVAC products in the global market, including ductless solutions, chillers and residential air conditioning solutions that exceed customer expectations at all times.

