JOHNSON CONTROLS OPENS NEW OFFICE AND INNOVATION CENTER IN SINGAPORE, CEO VISIT UNDERSCORES COMMITMENT TO REGIONAL GROWTH AND SUSTAINABILITY

George Oliver , chairman and CEO, unveiled Johnson Controls' new office at one-north in Singapore .

The office will house an OpenBlue Innovation Center for local partners, institutions and industry experts to collaborate and drive technological advancements and deliver cutting-edge solutions.

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, today announced the opening of its new office in Singapore. Strategically located at one-north, the office serves as a living lab for collaboration, research, and development, further strengthening Johnson Controls' commitment to its partners and community across Southeast Asia.

"Singapore's vibrant and innovative ecosystem aligns with our vision for a more sustainable future, where economic progress goes hand in hand with environmental stewardship and social responsibility, ensuring a brighter and more resilient future for all," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls at the new office opening. "Our Singapore office represents an exciting next step in our continued commitment to this dynamic and culturally diverse country."

Spanning 3,535 square meters, the location will accommodate around 450 employees and host an OpenBlue Innovation Center, which will showcase solutions for building owners, operators, and industry leaders to create smart buildings that are secure, healthy, and sustainable.

"Johnson Controls' OpenBlue Innovation Centre is a good example of how companies are partnering with our ecosystem on innovation and technology development to support this transition. We look forward to the smart and sustainable building solutions that this centre will develop and bring to the Southeast Asia region." said Jacqueline Poh, managing director, Singapore Economic Development Board.

One-north's interconnected ecosystem extends the impact of the new facility, fostering collaboration with local partners, institutions and industry experts to drive technological advancements and solution integration to deliver cutting-edge innovation to the market.

The new office opening also supports The Singapore Green Plan 2030, which will further advance Singapore's national agenda on sustainable development amid climate change and urbanization challenges, while also reinforcing Johnson Controls' dedication to driving the smart city transformation in Singapore and throughout Southeast Asia.

Johnson Controls has been at the forefront of Singapore's smart city transformation, equipping more than 40% of the city-state's commercial buildings with smart building solutions, directly supporting the nation's sustainability goals. Recently recognized with the SkillsFuture Employer Awards (Gold) for championing skills development, Johnson Controls continues to contribute to Singapore's vision for a greener and more efficient future while nurturing expertise within its workforce.

Anu Rathninde, president, Asia Pacific, Johnson Controls said, "We are excited about the opportunities that are ahead of us in the Southeast Asia market. With Singapore as our strategic hub, Johnson Controls is well-positioned to drive sustainable growth, foster innovation, and create lasting partnerships that will shape the future of the built environment here and in the region."

With Southeast Asian governments striving to meet the needs of their rapidly growing urban populations, Johnson Controls' expanded presence in the region will play a crucial role in advancing sustainable practices and driving innovation in the built environment.

