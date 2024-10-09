JOHNSON CONTROLS TO SHOWCASE SMARTER, SAFER, AND MORE RESILIENT DATA CENTRE SOLUTIONS AT DATA CENTRE WORLD ASIA 2024

Key executives to share insights on sustainable data centre infrastructure and innovation to address key challenges and drive best practices for a more sustainable future.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, is participating in Data Centre World Asia 2024, where the company will showcase its cutting-edge solutions for the rapidly growing data centre industry. With over 140 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers sustainable infrastructure, advanced technology, and integrated solutions that optimize performance, energy efficiency, and security in mission-critical environments like data centres.

"In a world where data centres consume up to 50 times more energy than traditional buildings, our focus on sustainable infrastructure has never been more critical," said Anu Rathninde, President, Asia Pacific, Johnson Controls. "Our focus on customized and integrated solutions empowers data centres to operate at their peak while minimizing their environmental footprint. We provide the tools and support that enable our clients to thrive in this competitive landscape."

Revolutionizing Data Centre Operations with Integrated, High-Performance Solutions

At Data Centre World Asia 2024, Johnson Controls will highlight its integrated solution and approach that ensure seamless operations, optimized efficiency, and enhanced asset protection throughout the lifecycle of data centres.

Comprehensive Portfolio : Johnson Controls provides comprehensive suites of energy-efficient and resilient solutions for data centres, including HVAC, critical environmental monitoring, fire suppression, and security systems. From the life safety and asset protection to the sustainable cooling solution , the portfolio of integrated solutions helps minimize costs, maximize efficiency, and optimize timing when speed matters.

: Sustainable Performance : Johnson Controls offers a dvanced cooling technology that drives sustainable, low-carbon performance . One of its latest cooling solutions offer nearly 80% greater energy efficiency and significant space savings compared to previous models . The utilization of ultra-low GWP refrigerants further help deliver sustainable, high-performance outcomes in mission-critical environments.

: Trusted Expertise: With professional teams , dedicated data centre support, fast response, and full life-cycle project management, Johnson Controls is able to ensure speed to market and speed to service for data centres. The company employs a 4-step delivery model that includes need assessment, solutioning, execution, and proactive service. This approach is able to ensure continuous improvement across the lifecycle of data centre projects by leveraging data-driven insights to reduce risks, improve turnaround times, and provide end-to-end solution for streamlined operations.

Empowering Customers with Proven Results in Data Centre Excellence

Johnson Controls has successfully enhanced operational efficiency and sustainability for major data centre clients across the Asia-Pacific region. For one hyperscale data centre provider in Sydney, Australia, Johnson Controls implemented its OpenBlue platform to optimize HVAC performance, integrate third-party systems, and track energy consumption through AI-powered recommendations. Over an eight-month period, the provider achieved more than $70,000 in cost savings and saved over 1 million kWh of energy—four times the predicted goal. Additionally, advanced digital monitoring identified high-priority maintenance needs, further reducing operational risks and enhancing overall system reliability. The latest generation of smart building software, like Johnson Controls OpenBlue, can optimize the operation of a chilled water system serving a data centre every minute of every day and provide only the cooling needed. With advanced optimization, data centres can see a reduction in annual energy use associated with cooling of 5 to 15%.

In another project for a large co-location provider in Japan, Johnson Controls delivered a flexible solution combining a SCADA-based building management system (BMS) with an electric power management system (EPMS). This large-scale data centre spans six floors, with an IT capacity of 50MW and a total area of 28,600 square meters. Johnson Controls' approach ensured that the data centre met global standards while adapting to on-the-ground challenges, such as the transition from air cooling to liquid cooling during construction.

Leading the Conversation: Industry Insights and Leadership at Data Centre World Asia 2024

Johnson Controls will have a significant presence at Data Centre World 2024, with leadership participating in keynotes and panel discussions. They will share insights on topics like sustainable data centre infrastructure, smart building innovations, and the role of integrated solution and approach in improving operational efficiency. The company will showcase its vision for the future of data centres, highlighting how advanced technology and solutions can drive smarter, safer, and more resilient operations.

"The future of data centres lies in our ability to harness innovation and sustainability. By sharing our insights and expertise at Data Centre World Asia 2024, we aim to inspire industry leaders to embrace change and create resilient infrastructures that serve both people and the planet," said Anu Rathninde.

As demand for data centres continues to surge, Johnson Controls is firmly positioned to meet the evolving needs of the industry. The company's commitment to innovation and sustainability is underscored by the recent establishment of a dedicated Global Data Centre Solutions organization in June 2024.

