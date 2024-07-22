Join Hands for a Brighter Future！2024 Tianjin Binhai New Area Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition Overseas Event (Hong Kong SAR Division) Concluded Successfully

Binhai New Area is the gateway for the opening-up northern China to the world, and it serves as a crucial strategic point for coordinating the development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. It adheres to the concept of open cooperation, with a forward-looking strategic vision, and aims to build a world-class innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. It now extends sincere invitation to global innovation and entrepreneurship talents through the dual wings of Hong Kong SAR and Singapore.

1. Gathering Talents in Binhai, Facilitating Talent Exchange Between Tianjin and Hong Kong SAR

Mr. Song Zhe, Member of the Standing Committee of the Binhai New Area District Committee and Minister of the Organization Department, delivered a keynote speech, emphasizing that Binhai New Area is located at the intersection of the "Belt and Road" land-sea routes. It is the maritime gateway of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei urban agglomeration, the eastern starting point of the Eurasian Land Bridge, the second national-level new area approved by the State Council, and the first free trade zone in northern China. Since being approved as a national-level new area in 2006, Binhai New Area has developed five national-level development zones, together with Tianjin Port and Binhai International Airport, becoming the gateway for northern China's opening up initiative to the world, a high-level advanced manufacturing research and development base, and a model of an ecological smart city. This innovation and entrepreneurship competition embodies Binhai New Area's thirst for talents, pursuit of innovation, and expectations for development. Mr. Cao Hui, Deputy Minister of the Organization Department of the Binhai New Area District Committee and Director of the Talent Work Bureau, introduced the "Intelligent Binhai" Talent Festival and Binhai Talent Policies.

2. Competing for the Future, 14 Global Innovative Projects Compete for Glory

The competition featured multiple tracks, focusing on the "8+8+8" modern industrial system and targeting over 160 industry sub-fields, precisely aligned with the leading industries of Binhai New Area. Since the competition started, it has attracted hundreds of excellent projects from home and abroad. These projects cover various cutting-edge fields such as Intelligent Technology, Green Energy, Automobile Industry, Equipment Manufacturing, Biotechnology and Medicine, New Energy and New Materials, Aerospace, and Modern Services, showcasing the latest achievements and future trends in global technological innovation.

After multiple rounds of selection and fierce competition, 14 high-quality projects stood out and advanced to the finals. To ensure the professionalism and fairness of the competition, top experts, renowned investors, and successful entrepreneurs from around the world were invited to form a distinguished panel of judges. They conducted scrutinized evaluations and transparent scoring on multiple dimensions, including technological breakthroughs, business models, and market prospects.

3. Empowerments and Supports to the Awarded Projects

A grand appointment ceremony for "Talent Referral Ambassadors" was held at the event, where Mr. Shan Guoyan, Deputy Secretary of the Party Working Committee and Deputy Director of the Management Committee of Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone, awarded the appointment letters to the experts. Along the way, continued supports are expected from the "Talent Referral Ambassadors" to empower entrepreneurs, helping them grow and develop rapidly, and step onto a broader stage of innovation.

Next to come, the awarded projects will have the opportunity to collaborate deeply with leading enterprises, research institutes, and investment institutions in Binhai New Area, jointly promoting the transformation and application of technological achievements. Additionally, generous prizes and comprehensive policy supports will be rendered to empower the awarded projects.

"Intelligent Binhai, Leading the Future", Binhai New Area is committed to creating a "Bincai" brand that attracts and retains talent with perpetual hospitality. Following the Hong Kong SAR division finals, the Singapore and other international divisions are also approaching the end of their registration periods. We look forward to more outstanding projects participating and embarking on an extraordinary journey of innovation, entrepreneurship, and dreams together!

Registration Period for Singapore and Other International Divisions: 11th June — 31st July 2024.

Official Registration Website:

http://www.bc-talentfs.com/channels/437.html

SOURCE Tianjin·Binhai New Area Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition