JOIN THE DIGITAL ECOSYSTEM AT GSMA MWC SHANGHAI 2023

LONDON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSMA will host MWC Shanghai 2023 from 28 – 30 June 2023, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

The GSMA will celebrate the 10th anniversary of MWC Shanghai this year and looks forward to convening representatives of the mobile, technology and adjacent vertical industries across China and Asia as well as global companies looking to market their products innovations and services to the region. With an impressive list of exhibitors and key industry players, attendees can expect an unparalleled experience at this year's show, which focuses on the themes of '5G Transformation', 'Digital Everything', and 'Reality+'.

Asia Pacific has grown to be one of the most vibrant and advanced markets for mobile and digital technologies. In 2022, mobile technologies and services generated 5.5% of GDP in China – a contribution that amounted to $1.1 trillion of economic value added. China will be the first market in the world with 1 billion 5G connections, reaching the milestone by 2025. 5G connections in China will reach 1.6 billion by 2030, accounting for nearly a third of the global total.

China and the wider Asia Pacific region also house a comprehensive mobile ecosystem that is activating the development of advanced technologies including 5G and 6G as well as the technological capabilities driving the metaverse such as AI and XR.

MWC Shanghai provides a unique opportunity to network with industry leaders, attend keynote speeches, participate in panel discussions, and gain insights into the latest trends and technologies shaping the industry. Industry leadership will take the stage with nearly 350 speakers from around the globe, almost 100 hours of thought leadership content and nearly 60% senior-level participation. For more information follow our updates on the MWC Shanghai press zone and visit www.mwcshanghai.com.

