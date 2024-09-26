Jom Taiwan! Malaysian Travel Agents invited to visit southern Taiwan and network with Taiwan Tourism Providers

TAIPEI, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Tourism Administration, in an effort to promote Muslim-friendly tourism, has invited the popular Malaysian artist Nabila Razali to serve as the tourism ambassador for Taiwan among Malaysia market this year. Nabila visited Taiwan's famous tourist attractions, including those in southern areas like Kaohsiung, to shoot a new promotional video titled Jom Taiwan! Nabila sparked Malaysian Muslim's interest in the southern filming locations. Hence, Taiwan Tourism Administration takes the opportunity to invite Malaysian Muslim travel agents to visit southern Taiwan shortly after the video was released. Additionally, a Taiwan Muslim-friendly tourism B2B meeting was held today at Kaohsiung to introduce more tourism offering around Taiwan. Over 15 representatives from certified Muslim-friendly inbound travel agencies, accommodations, dining establishments, and souvenir shops across Taiwan participated in promoting Taiwan's high-quality Muslim-friendly tourism products and services. Ben Huang, director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration, together with Kao Min-Lin, director-general of Tourism Bureau of Kaohsiung City Government welcomed the Malaysian agents. The interaction was lively, and the Malaysian Muslim agents fully experienced the charm of Taiwan's welcoming tourism environment. This news comes from Staynews.

Taiwan Muslim-friendly tourism B2B meeting held today at Kaohsiung
Taiwan certified Muslim-friendly souvenir shop introduces their products to Muslim agents
Malaysian Muslim travel agents explored Kaohsiung City
Since 2019, Taiwan has consistently ranked among the top three non-Islamic countries in the "Global Muslim Travel Index," leveraging this achievement to expand its presence in the Malaysian Muslim travel market. The Taiwan Tourism Administration has focused on Malaysian Muslim travel agents by organizing various themed tours, promoting Taiwan's Muslim-friendly tourism resources across different regions. This late September, 24 Malaysian Muslim travel agents were invited to visit southern Taiwan to promote themed itineraries for Muslim tourists. These itineraries included experiences such as exploring the Alishan Forest Railway in Chiayi, visiting the Ten Drum Culture Village in Tainan, riding the LRT in Kaohsiung to enjoy the port city's charm, and wandering through the Pier-2 Art Center, all aimed at boosting inbound tourism opportunities.

Director Ben Huang stated that Taiwan has been actively developing the Muslim tourism market and creating a Muslim-friendly travel environment. Currently, more than 400 businesses across Taiwan, including restaurants, accommodations, leisure farms, souvenir shops, and tourism factories, have received certification for being Muslim-friendly. The collaboration between public and private sectors has successfully enhanced Taiwan's Muslim-friendly environment. Taiwan hopes to attract more Muslim travelers by building a friendly travel environment, while also gaining popularity and trust by leveraging the influence of the tourism ambassador.

