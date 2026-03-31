Joyson Electronics posts FY2025 revenue of RMB 61.2 bln; profit attributable to shareholders jumps nearly 40% YoY

HONG KONG, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyson Electronics (0699.HK/600699.SH) announced its FY2025 annual results. Its total revenue for the year reached RMB 61.2 billion, while profit attributable to shareholders was approximately RMB 1.34 billion, representing an increase nearly 40% YoY. Fresh orders (including autonomous driving) topped RMB 97 billion, once again setting a record high.

The company said its cost-efficiency initiatives gained traction in FY2025, supporting improved profitability. Profit totaled RMB 2.2 billion approximately, while adjusted profit attributable to shareholders came in at RMB 1.5 billion. Gross margin increased to 18.3%, improving by 2.1 percentage points from a year earlier, supported by operational optimization in overseas markets.

Moreover, Joyson Electronics also reported new orders of RMB 97 billion for the year, citing breakthrough in autonomous driving and cockpit–driving integration. Its first L3 intelligent driving domain controller is slated to enter mass production next year, while the L4 product is expected to be deployed in low-speed unmanned logistics vehicles.

Joyson is advancing intelligent driving on a "multi-chip platform + ecosystem collaboration" roadmap—deepening partnerships with algorithm players including Momenta and SENIOR, iterating L3/L4 ADAS functions, and working with chipmakers such as Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Horizon Robotics and Black Sesame Technologies. Joyson has made a strategic investment in Xinxin Hangtu, thereby establishing a full-stack intelligent driving solution spanning from entry-level to high-end offerings, and further extending its capabilities towards fully autonomous driving.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects further progress in L3/L4 intelligent driving in FY2026.

FY2025, Joyson invested around RMB 4.42 billion to accelerate R&D in new technologies, leveraging its automotive strengths to expand into next-generation agents, optical communications, and the server power infrastructure as new growth engines.

Meanwhile, Joyson Electronics is actively building positions in optical communications and server power, including the launch of an in-vehicle optical module co-developed with Zhongji InnoLight, a strategic investment in Fast Photonics to advance optical-module commercialization globally, and develop optical module manufacturing capacity in North America. Moreover, Joyson has developed server power solutions leveraging its automotive-grade technologies and capabilities.

The Company said that, leveraging the "One Joyson" global platform and its first-mover advantages of "China efficiency" and a global footprint, it is well positioned to support Chinese domestic brands in accelerating their overseas expansion, and to capitalize on incremental opportunities arising from the intelligent-vehicle upgrade in overseas markets.

About Joyson Electronics

Joyson Electronics (600699.SH / 0699.HK) is an intelligent automotive technology solution provider, offering advanced products and solutions across the auto electronics, auto safety, and next-generation agents. It has over 25 R&D centers and 60 production bases worldwide, serving more than 100 auto brands as customers.

SOURCE Joyson Electronics