Joyson Electronics Unveils First-ever Sustainability Dual Reports, Sets 2040 Core-Operations Net-Zero Target

HONG KONG and NINGBO, China, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyson Electronics (0699.HK) has, for the first time, released two sustainability-related reports in tandem—its Sustainability Report 2025 and Nature-related Disclosures Report 2025. It continues to embed sustainability into its strategy and long-term development.

During the year 2025, Joyson achieved solid progress across technology innovation, green manufacturing, and corporate social responsibility, and joined both the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA)—helping drive the industry toward a greener and more prosperous future.

Riding the momentum of vehicle electrification and intelligent mobility, Joyson invested approximately RMB4.4 billion in forward-looking R&D in 2025. It remains committed to its "multi-chip platforms + ecosystem partnerships" technology roadmap, continuously advancing L3/L4 advanced driver assistance and autonomous driving capabilities, with multiple high-quality orders set to enter mass production starting 2026.

Beyond improving mobility efficiency and reducing emissions through intelligent technologies, Joyson Electronics also continues to roll out high-voltage, low-loss new energy management solutions, supporting greener mobility worldwide.

Basing on strong technology synergies, Joyson is further extending these capabilities into robotics components and server infrastructure, creating new growth engines. Joyson has launched a portfolio of products for robots, including central controllers, energy management and "limb" systems. And it is working with leading customers both in China and overseas.

In addition, Joyson has debuted an automotive optical module co-developed with Zhongji Innolight and is accelerating global commercialization of optical module technologies through investments that expand North American production capacity. Over the same period, the Company has also expanded its automotive-grade power electronics into industrial server power supply applications.

During the reporting period, Joyson Electronics used nearly 250,000 MWh of renewable energy—up 27% from 2024—avoiding over 100,000 tonnes of CO₂e emissions. Joyson is targeting carbon neutrality in core operations by 2040, and has also set goals—using 2024 as the baseline year—to strive for a 6% reduction in both water intensity and waste generation intensity by 2030.

Joyson stated that it will continue to fully integrate ESG into its strategy and operational management, further strengthening its ESG management system and creating a more prosperous and sustainable future for society.

About Joyson Electronics

Joyson Electronics (600699.SH / 699.HK) is a leading global provider of smart technology solutions, specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of automotive electronics, automotive safety systems, and key components for robots. Joyson operates more than 25 R&D centers and 60 production facilities, and serves over 100 global automotive brands. Revenue reached RMB 61.2 billion in 2025.

Joyson Electronics positions itself as a "Tier 1 supplier for automotive and robotics," providing customers with innovative products in the fields of autonomous driving, intelligent cockpits, car connectivity, E-Mobility, automotive safety, and key robotics components. It is a leading global supplier of autonomous driving, with its full-stack solutions supporting multi-scenario autonomous driving capabilities from Level 2 to Level 4. Joyson is also the second-largest supplier of intelligent cockpit domain control systems in China and the fourth largest globally.

Additionally, Joyson Electronics has supplied samples or products to robotics companies worldwide, establishing itself as a leader in the embodied intelligent robotics components industry.

SOURCE Joyson Electronics