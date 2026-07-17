Joyson Electronics Unveils Embodied AI Core Component Portfolio, Including Dexterous Robotic Hand and Solid-Liquid Hybrid Battery, at WAIC 2026

SHANGHAI, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyson Electronics (600699.SH/0699.HK) announced at the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) a suite of robotic component solutions, including a dexterous robotic hand, solid-liquid hybrid battery, third-generation AI head assembly, electronic skin, and an embodied AI brain – alongside its latest achievements in industrial settings training and application. In addition, the company's robot controller products are already in volume production and being delivered to leading robotics firms.

Dexterous Robotic Hand Integrates Multiple Industry-Exclusive Technologies; AI Head Assembly Ready for Rapid Mass Production

The dexterous robotic hand is often regarded as the "crown jewel" of robotics – owing to its high level of integration across a broad range of frontier disciplines, among them bionics, flexible sensing, MEMS, and advanced materials – and its significant commercial value.

At WAIC, Joyson Electronics introduced its first fully in-house developed "TeleHand" series of dexterous hand solutions. The TeleHand Professional Edition features an industry-exclusive "in-palm integration + hybrid actuation" architecture, directly addressing key challenges such as standalone integrity, tactile sensing, compliant manipulation, and fine motion control.

With 20 degrees of freedom, the TeleHand integrates three actuation modes – direct drive, tendon-driven, and linkage – within the palm. This design not only combines the precision of direct drive with the compliance of tendon-driven mechanisms, but also delivers higher transmission efficiency and lighter weight, enabling easy adaptation to various robotic platforms.

The TeleHand is equipped with Joyson Electronics' in-house developed actuators and force-tactile sensing technologies, including:

Ultra-compact, high-torque-density miniature frameless actuators, which reduce volume by nearly 50% and weight by approximately 30% compared to conventional models, while delivering 2–3 times higher torque density than industry-standard hollow-cup motors of the same diameter.

In-house developed force and tactile sensing technology (electronic skin), featuring industry-exclusive natively decoupled three-dimensional force sensing, achieving resolution beyond human tactile limits, with high sensitivity, proximity detection, ultra-thin form factor, and flexibility – suitable for diverse dexterous hand and embodied intelligence applications.

The TeleHand PHINO platform's native unified multimodal fusion architecture minimizes information loss and offers strong generalization capabilities, enabling the TeleHand to perform precision industrial operations while seamlessly supporting service-oriented interactive scenarios. In addition to the Professional Edition, Joyson Electronics also launched a cost-effective Basic Edition, which offers industrial-grade reliability and real-world deployment advantages through in-house factory batch deployment.

Meanwhile, Joyson Electronics unveiled its third-generation AI head assembly, which integrates perception, motion, and system-level capabilities to deliver more natural head movements and emotional expression. Designed with a production-ready mechatronic architecture, it enables rapid support from concept design and prototype validation to mass production. Its modular and platform-based design further allows for agile product customization and iteration to meet diverse customer requirements.

Joyson Electronics Debuts Embodied AI Brain; Controllers Already Shipping to Leading Customers

In the robotics "brain" domain (cerebrum and cerebellum), Joyson Electronics' automotive-grade edge-side physical AI platform – its robot controller products – has already achieved commercial deployment and is now in volume production for leading robotics customers.

Furthermore, Joyson Electronics unveiled its embodied AI brain solution (EAOS + EAPC) – a unified, software-hardware-integrated platform designed for cross-form-factor and cross-scenario adaptability. The solution aims to make robots "easier to use, truly productive, and capable of autonomous evolution."

The Embodied AI PC (EAPC) adopts an external form-factor design, built on a fused cerebrum-cerebellum controller architecture, with computing power ranging from 40 TOPS to 2070 TFLOPS, meeting diverse requirements from entry-level to flagship embodied AI systems. The product features a modular, integrated design with a compact footprint and superior thermal efficiency, enabling cross-platform and cross-environment adaptability. Leveraging Joyson Electronics' automotive supply chain and manufacturing capabilities, the solution also offers significant cost competitiveness.

On the software side, the Embodied AI Operating System (EAOS) comprises three core subsystems:

World Model – responsible for "understanding", encoding multimodal signals into unified state representations and using dynamic predictors to simulate and preview scenarios within the system.

Agentic OS – responsible for "action", formulating high-level strategies, decomposing complex tasks, dynamically orchestrating sub-agents, invoking skill libraries and tools, and translating decisions into precise motions across dexterous hands, robotic arms, and mobile chassis.

Memory System – responsible for "evolution," managing working memory for real-time context, episodic memory for past experiences, and skill memory for accumulated learned capabilities.

The EAOS enables robots to execute long-horizon, complex tasks and achieve autonomous evolution – translating into tangible productivity gains. To date, Joyson Electronics' embodied AI brain has been deployed in real-world settings, including select industrial scenarios and automated charging.

Solid-Liquid Hybrid Battery: The Optimal Power Solution for Embodied Intelligence

Conventional energy solutions for embodied intelligence face multiple challenges – limited endurance, large footprint, long recharging times, and insufficient power capacity to support instantaneous high-current discharge. Battery safety also remains a critical factor for widespread adoption. The industry requires a fundamental breakthrough that simultaneously balances energy density, power density, and safety.

Solid-liquid hybrid batteries (semi-solid-state batteries) offer the optimal power solution for embodied intelligence and represent the only technological pathway capable of addressing all the above energy challenges at the current stage. At WAIC, Joyson Electronics introduced its "Crystal Energy" multi-form solid-liquid hybrid battery solution, delivering high performance and reliability:

Energy density significantly increased to 380 Wh/kg

Overall endurance improved by approximately 60%

Cycle life exceeding 2,000 cycles

Wide operating temperature range from -20°C to 60°C

Supports both wired and wireless charging, reaching 80% capacity in just 30 minutes

Complementing this is the Crystal Energy Ultra-Control BMS, which operates across a wide temperature range of -40°C to 105°C, featuring real-time cell monitoring, automotive-grade safety protection, and full-lifecycle health management – comprehensively enhancing the safety, durability, and energy efficiency of robotic power systems. Additionally, Joyson Electronics unveiled its first gallium nitride (GaN) motor driver, achieving conversion efficiency exceeding 95% while reducing size by 40% – positioning it at the forefront of the industry.

With robotics standing on the cusp of large-scale commercialization, Joyson Electronics is advancing its "self-development + investment" dual-drive strategy, expanding its presence in embodied intelligence, and accelerating breakthroughs in key technologies. Looking ahead, Joyson Electronics will leverage its global R&D, manufacturing capabilities, and industrial settings to drive the reliable, scalable, and cost-effective commercialization of robotic core components, helping accelerate the industry's transition to mass adoption.

SOURCE Joyson Electronics