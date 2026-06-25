Joyson Electronics Opens Hong Kong Office to Accelerate Global Expansion and Drive "Auto + Robotics" Dual-Engine Strategy

HONG KONG, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyson Electronics (0699.HK / 600699.SH), a leading global provider of smart technology solutions, announced the official opening of its Hong Kong office today. Invited to establish a presence in the city as a strategic enterprise by InvestHK and the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES), Joyson Electronics will leverage this milestone to deepen its global footprint and propel its "Auto + Robotics Tier 1" dual-engine development.

The opening ceremony of Joyson Electronics’ Hong Kong office was attended by numerous distinguished guests from the political and business sectors. Officiating guests include (from left): Mr. Yike Wang, Managing Director of Joyson Electronics Hong Kong; Mr. Xuesong Zhu, Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Joyson Electronics; Dr. Ming Ge, Commissioner for Industry (Innovation and Technology); Mr. Jeff Wang, Founder, Chairman, and Executive Director of Joyson Electronics; Ms. Lillian Cheong, JP, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry; Prof. K.C. Chan, Chairman of the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies, former Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, and Adjunct Professor and Senior Advisor to the Dean at HKUST Business School; Ms. Junyu Li, Executive Director, Vice President, and CFO of Joyson Electronics; and Mr. Zhiang Chen, Chairman of Ning Shing (Holdings) Co., Ltd.

Joyson Electronics is a premier global supplier of smart automotive technologies and a core component manufacturer for robotics, ranking as the second-largest in China and fourth globally in smart cockpit domain controllers. The opening ceremony was officiated by Ms. Lillian Cheong, JP, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry; Dr. Ming Ge, Commissioner for Industry (Innovation and Technology); Prof. K.C. Chan, Chairman of the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies, former Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, and Adjunct Professor and Senior Advisor to the Dean at HKUST Business School; and Mr. Zhiang Chen, Chairman of Ning Shing (Holdings) Co., Ltd.

The officiating guests were joined by Joyson Electronics' senior management, including Mr. Jeff Wang (Founder, Chairman, and Executive Director), Mr. Xuesong Zhu (Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director), Ms. Junyu Li (Executive Director, Vice President, and CFO), and Mr. Yike Wang (Managing Director of Joyson Electronics Hong Kong). Other notable attendees witnessing this significant moment included representatives from InvestHK and OASES.

Synergizing "AI+" and "Finance+" to Accelerate Global Expansion

The establishment of the Hong Kong office reflects the fruitful collaboration between the Mainland and Hong Kong, highlighting the HKSAR Government's policy of synergizing "AI+" and "Finance+". Following a visit to Joyson's Ningbo headquarters last year, the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau (ITIB) proactively invited the company to expand into Hong Kong. Recognizing the city's premier business environment and dual advantages in I&T and capital markets, Joyson successfully listed in Hong Kong late last year. Setting up this office capitalizes on Hong Kong's role as a "super value-adder" under the national "15th Five-Year Plan." The company aims to leverage this platform to enhance global capital operations, optimize financing structures, attract top-tier tech talent, elevate its international brand, and accelerate its globalization strategy.

As a global leader in automotive intelligence and core robotics components, Joyson Electronics boasts strong integrated hardware and software capabilities. Its diverse product portfolio covers autonomous driving, smart cockpits/connectivity, new energy management, and core robotics components. Furthermore, the company is actively extending its automotive technologies into AI server power supplies and optical communications, recently making strategic investments in North American optical module production to capture new global opportunities. Overall, Joyson's core technological focus aligns perfectly with the Transport Department's policies on connected vehicles and autonomous driving, as well as the HKSAR Government's broader "AI+" initiatives.

Looking ahead, Mr. Jeff Wang, Founder, Chairman, and Executive Director of Joyson Electronics, stated at the ceremony: "Today marks a highly strategic milestone in Joyson Electronics' development. As a leader in automotive and robotics components, we provide products and technical services to major automakers and robotics clients worldwide. Establishing our presence here is a core step in upgrading our global tech strategy. Moving forward, we will use our Hong Kong office as a global strategic hub. By fully leveraging Hong Kong's advantages, its deep pool of international talent, and its highly developed financial system, we will accelerate the Group's global R&D and application of smart connected vehicle technologies. We look forward to forging comprehensive, deep-rooted industry-academic-research partnerships with local universities, research institutes, and government bodies such as the ITIB, OASES, and InvestHK. Together, we aim to contribute Joyson's forward-looking technological expertise to help drive the transformation and growth of Hong Kong's industries."

Prof. K.C. Chan, Chairman of the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies, former Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, and Adjunct Professor and Senior Advisor to the Dean at HKUST Business School, stated: "It is a great pleasure to gather here today to witness the grand opening of Joyson Electronics' Hong Kong office. This is not only a major milestone but also a testament to the vitality of Hong Kong's capital market. In recent years, the Hong Kong stock market has welcomed numerous high-quality Mainland enterprises, with Joyson Electronics being a prime example. By establishing a foothold here, Joyson Electronics has enriched Hong Kong's industrial ecosystem and injected new momentum into the local market. This represents not only a strong vote of confidence in Hong Kong but also a visionary step toward the future."

Ms. Lillian Cheong, JP, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, remarked at the ceremony: "I am delighted to attend the opening ceremony of Joyson Electronics' Hong Kong office. On behalf of the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the HKSAR Government, I extend my warmest congratulations to the company! During my team's visit to Ningbo last year, touring Joyson Electronics' headquarters was a key highlight. Joyson's successful listing in Hong Kong last year brought fresh momentum to our stock market, and today, the official opening of this office brings the company's cutting-edge smart automotive and robotics technologies to our city. I believe this is not only a crucial step in Joyson's globalization strategy but also a strong endorsement of Hong Kong's I&T prospects and a resounding vote of confidence in our future. Hong Kong is currently at a pivotal stage in its I&T development. The HKSAR Government is fully committed to leveraging technology to build a new real economy, driving high-quality growth, and making greater contributions to the country's development as a technological powerhouse. We firmly believe that through the joint efforts of the HKSAR Government and outstanding I&T enterprises like Joyson Electronics, Hong Kong's new industrialization will reach new heights. We look forward to even closer collaboration with Joyson Electronics as we advance our new industrialization and I&T initiatives."

About Joyson Electronics

Joyson Electronics (600699.SH / 699.HK) is a leading global provider of smart technology solutions, specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of automotive electronics, automotive safety systems, and key components for next-generation agents. Joyson operates more than 25 R&D centers and 60 production facilities, and serves over 100 global automotive brands. Revenue reached RMB 61.2 billion in 2025.

Joyson Electronics positions itself as a "Tier 1 supplier for automotive and next-generation agents," providing customers with innovative products in the fields of autonomous driving, intelligent cockpits, car connectivity, E-Mobility, automotive safety, and key components of next-generation agents. It is a leading global supplier of autonomous driving, with its full-stack solutions supporting multi-scenario autonomous driving capabilities from Level 2 to Level 4. Joyson is also the second-largest supplier of intelligent cockpit domain control systems in China and the fourth largest globally.

Additionally, Joyson Electronics has supplied samples or products to companies of next-generation agents worldwide, establishing itself as a leader in the components industry of next-generation agents.

SOURCE Joyson Electronics