JSAUX Debuts at CES 2025, Showcases Innovative FlipGo Portable Monitor

HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech brand JSAUX will make its first appearance at CES Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2025, at LVCC South Hall 1, booth #32344. Visitors can explore JSAUX's latest innovations, including the FlipGo Horizon portable monitor and cutting-edge accessories for iPhone.

JSAUX's Journey to Success

Since its founding in 2016, JSAUX has grown into a global leader in gaming accessories, serving 20 million customers in over 100 countries. Its success is built on:

Comprehensive Ecosystem: JSAUX offers an extensive lineup of gaming accessories for devices like Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Legion Go, filling market gaps with solutions like docking stations, cases, and power cables.

Proven Quality: With a return rate below 4%, JSAUX products are trusted for their durability and reliability.

E-commerce Excellence: A robust online presence and engaged communities on platforms like Discord and Reddit enable real-time feedback and strong customer loyalty.

Innovation & Recognition: With 143 patents and accolades like the iF and Red Dot Design Awards, JSAUX delivers groundbreaking products, including the FlipGo monitor, which raised over $1M on Kickstarter.

Featured Products at CES

FlipGo Horizon : A next-gen portable monitor with two 15.6" screens that enhance productivity. The screens are magnetically attachable, rotatable for horizontal or vertical use, and foldable for easy portability.

BANG!CASE : Designed for iPhone 14-16 Pro models, this case features the BANG!Button, a Bluetooth-powered action button for instant app access. Its retro-futuristic transparent design and orange accents blend style and functionality.

GAMEBABY : A nostalgic iPhone case turning the device into a 90s-style handheld console. The detachable lower portion serves as a d-pad controller for gaming, reattaching seamlessly to protect the phone.

Future Innovations

JSAUX is also developing accessories for the next-generation Nintendo Switch, building on its success with Steam Deck and ROG Ally accessories. The goal remains clear: to provide gamers with a seamless, fully compatible experience.

Contact us at [email protected], and follow JSAUX on social media for updates.

SOURCE JSAUX