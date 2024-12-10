JULO Becomes First Fintech in Indonesia to Guarantee Instant 10-Minutes Disbursement

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JULO , Indonesia's leading fintech offering Virtual Credit Card features, has just raised the bar in digital financial services by launching a first-of-its-kind guarantee for instant disbursement. Based on JULO's Net Promoter Score (NPS) data, which measures customer satisfaction and loyalty, fast application processing and fast disbursement fast processing are among the top considerations for Indonesians when choosing a loan. In response to this, JULO introduces Jaminan Transaksi Instant (Instant Disbursement Guarantee), becoming the first fintech in Indonesia to offer users a guarantee for speedy fund disbursement.

JULO’s Instant Disbursement Guarantee compensates users if transactions take longer than 10 minutes to be disbursed.

JULO's Instant Disbursement Guarantee is designed with simplicity and transparency in mind. Users can trust that their loan will be disbursed within 10 minutes — or get 25,000 Indonesian Rupiah cashback as a token of JULO's commitment to customer satisfaction. By combining fast process, transparency, and protection, JULO empowers users to trust and rely on digital financial services, addressing their needs with confidence and peace of mind.

This feature is more than just a speed guarantee, it reflects JULO's commitment to building an integrated financial solution. Previously, JULO has also launched Protect Plus , a first-in-market collaborative insurance cover providing gadget protection for customers' smartphones against all forms of device damage, making sure they never lose access to their JULO digital credit app.

In just three weeks after launch in October 2024, JULO has facilitated over 65,000 insured transactions, covering more than 51,000 customers. With an impressive on-time disbursement rate of nearly 99%, the feature demonstrates JULO's dedication to reliability and fast process. Even in rare instances of delays, claims have been resolved with cashback compensation, reinforcing customer trust and satisfaction.

Chief Technology Officer of JULO, Manoj Awasthi stated, "This guarantee is the result of robust infrastructure and innovation. By making sure that almost all transactions are completed on time, we're setting a new standard for fintech reliability while building trust in digital financial services."

"The first existing gadget protection cover and the first disbursement guarantee strengthen our ongoing endeavor to provide rapid and ongoing access to digital credit for our valued customers," said Nimish Dwivedi, Chief Business Officer of JULO Group.

JULO user Roni Purnama sees this new feature as a true reflection of integrity in serving customers. "I've never seen anything like it in any other fintech app. The IDR 25,000 cashback benefit proves the guarantee is real."

Over the past eight years, JULO has been at the forefront of fintech innovation, introducing an integrated array of products designed to enhance financial inclusion for Indonesians. Among these is the JULO virtual credit card, which addresses the country's low credit card penetration by providing a flexible credit limit of up to USD 3,500 to use for both cash and non-cash needs. Serving over 2 million Indonesians, users can easily manage e-wallet top-ups, e-commerce purchases, as well as education and healthcare payments, establishing JULO as a champion of versatility and flexibility compared to other traditional cash loans and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions in Indonesia.

The Instant Disbursement Guarantee is just one of the many steps JULO is taking to redefine financial services in Indonesia. With more innovations on the horizon, JULO remains committed to supporting Indonesians in achieving financial independence and security.

About JULO

JULO is an Indonesian leading fintech company that is revolutionizing access to ﬁnancial products for millions of emerging consumers in Indonesia. Facilitating improved and practical digital credit access, financial empowerment has been the focus of JULO to improve the life quality of every Indonesian. The company is one of the first to develop a digital data-driven credit underwriting and risk assessment platform to process consumer credit applications and determine their creditworthiness using its mobile app.

Founded in 2016, JULO has expanded nationwide. JULO is based in Jakarta and is backed by leading investors including Credit Saison, Skystar Capital, Saratoga Investama, East Ventures, Quona Capital, Central Capital Ventura, MDI Ventures, Gobi Partners and others. JULO has been officially licensed as the provider under OJK circulation No KEP-16/D.05/2020 on 19 May 2020. Since then, JULO has been supercharged with rounds of funding to expand its services in providing accessible digital credit service across Indonesia.

JULO has been downloaded more than 10 million times and has facilitated credit access to more than 2 million customers. Our commitment and contribution to the society, business ecosystem and the business landscape have been recognized with numerous awards and recognitions. JULO has won several awards namely; Winner of Indonesia Fintech Festival (2016), Winner of UN Fintech Challenge (2018), Winner of Inclusive Fintech 50 (2019), Gold Winner of Marketing Excellence Awards Indonesia 2023 - Excellence in Brand Awareness, Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Awards 2024, and Asia FinTech Awards 2024.

