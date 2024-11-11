JULO Launches Unique Loyalty Program to Enrich Virtual Credit Card Proposition

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesian financial technology startup JULO continues to push boundaries in financial innovation with the launch of JULO Poin, a rewards program that delivers credit card-like perks to a broader audience through its accessible digital platform. This latest breakthrough aligns with JULO's mission to democratize credit access in Indonesia, where credit card penetration remains low at just 6%. This initiative also builds on JULO's unique positioning of a single limit for multiple uses , providing users with flexible, forever-available credit that mirrors the convenience of a credit card.

JULO users can now earn and redeem points, unlocking perks and benefits similar to those of a credit card

Beyond enhancing the user experience, JULO Poin is a key driver of loyalty, which is crucial in the financial sector, especially for JULO, where 80% of its portfolio consists of repeat users. With a simple and transparent 1 Poin = 1 Indonesian Rupiah model, JULO Poin turns every transaction into a rewarding experience, making it easy for users to track and maximize their benefits. Staying true to JULO's mission to promote financial literacy , the program also incentivizes responsible credit behavior by rewarding early and timely repayments.

Users can redeem points to reduce their installment payments or convert them into e-wallet balances and mobile phone top-ups. This option aligns with the growing preference for e-wallets among Indonesian consumers, with 84% favoring e-wallet payment methods for online purchases, according to the 2023 Indonesian e-Commerce Consumer Behavior Report. With 106.9 million e-wallet users nationwide, JULO Poin caters directly to the needs of today's digital-savvy consumers with a host of point earn and point burn options.

In the first three months following JULO Poin's launch in July 2024, around 61% of active users are already actively participating in the program. In September 2024 alone, 100,000 users visited JULO Poin loyalty page, drawn by the program's hassle-free, single-click redemption feature that makes claiming rewards effortless and appealing.

Nimish Dwivedi, Chief Business Officer of JULO said, "As a financial inclusion provider our aim is to make every click , every swipe and every interaction rewarding and fun to build a long term relationship with our valued customers."

"JULO Poin is powered by a custom-build system that offers a never-ending range of earn and burn options on a real time basis. The underlying infrastructure ensures a fast process and high levels of security," added Manoj Awasthi, Chief Technology Officer of JULO.

This excitement is echoed by JULO user Agus Kristianto, who shared that he prefers JULO Poin over similar rewards programs on other platforms. "It's so easy to earn points, and it makes transactions more fun. So far, I've earned 355,991 points and will definitely do more transactions to get even more rewards. The points are so easy to redeem, and I can win even more rewards on top of the points, like a new gadget, cashback, and other grand prizes."

JULO Virtual Credit Card currently serves over 2 million users in Indonesia. With a high credit limit of up to USD 3,500, JULO facilitates both cash and non-cash transactions, including e-wallet top-ups, utility payments, e-commerce purchases, as well as education and healthcare expenses. This establishes JULO as a leader in the fintech landscape, offering greater convenience and flexibility compared to other traditional cash loans and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions in Indonesia.

About JULO (PT JULO Teknologi Finansial)

JULO is an Indonesian leading fintech company that is revolutionizing access to ﬁnancial products for millions of emerging consumers in Indonesia. Facilitating improved and practical digital credit access, financial empowerment has been the focus of JULO to improve the life quality of every Indonesian. The company is one of the first to develop a digital data-driven credit underwriting and risk assessment platform to process consumer credit applications and determine their creditworthiness using its mobile app.

Founded in 2016, JULO has expanded nationwide. JULO is based in Jakarta and is backed by leading investors including Credit Saison, Skystar Capital, Saratoga Investama, East Ventures, Quona Capital, Central Capital Ventura, MDI Ventures, Gobi Partners and others. JULO has been officially licensed as the provider under OJK circulation No KEP-16/D.05/2020 on 19 May 2020. Since then, JULO has been supercharged with rounds of funding to expand its services in providing accessible digital credit service across Indonesia.

JULO has been downloaded more than 10 million times and has facilitated credit access to more than 2 million customers. Our commitment and contribution to the society, business ecosystem and the business landscape have been recognized with numerous awards and recognitions. JULO has won several awards namely; Winner of Indonesia Fintech Festival (2016), Winner of UN Fintech Challenge (2018), Winner of Inclusive Fintech 50 (2019), Gold Winner of Marketing Excellence Awards Indonesia 2023 - Excellence in Brand Awareness, Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Awards 2024, and Asia FinTech Awards 2024.

