Jungheinrich Launches New Value Brand 'AntOn by Jungheinrich' in Asia-Pacific

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungheinrich, today, announced the Asia-Pacific launch of "AntOn by Jungheinrich", a new value-focused material handling brand designed for businesses seeking reliable, straightforward, and cost-effective solutions for everyday operations.

AntOn by Jungheinrich

AntOn by Jungheinrich delivers proven reliability, supported by German safety standards and testing expertise. Across the region, sustainability programmes and fleet modernisation initiatives are accelerating the shift toward electrified material handling equipment, reinforcing demand for lithium-ion solutions that balance performance, efficiency, and total cost of ownership.

The initial AntOn portfolio includes CBH 2.0, CBM 2.5, 3.0 and 3.5 Tonne electric forklifts, delivering strong load capacities of 2,000 kg, 2,500 kg, 3,000 kg and 3,500 kg, travel speeds up to 17 km/h, and advanced lithium-ion batteries for rapid charging and extended operation, long service life, and minimal maintenance for reliable, efficient material handling in APAC markets. The compact PTL 1.5 pallet truck features a 1,500 kg load capacity, and an additional battery slot for continuous performance. The portfolio is set to expand towards a full product range in the future.

The launch responds to strong growth in the Asia-Pacific material handling "value" segment, which is projected to expand at 8.1% by 2030, driven by accelerating industrialisation, logistics expansion, and construction activity across India and Southeast Asia, alongside ongoing diversification of regional supply chains like Australia and New Zealand.

In Southeast Asian markets such as Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan, rapid growth in e-commerce, retail distribution, and light manufacturing is increasing demand for scalable fleets that balance upfront investment with dependable day-to-day performance.

"The AntOn by Jungheinrich brand is a new product line combining ease of use, reliability and cost-effectiveness," said Nadine Despineux, Member of the Board of Management, Sales at Jungheinrich. "We are specifically targeting companies that are looking for cost-effective and straightforward solutions for typical warehouse and transport requirements."

"With more than 70 years of material handling expertise, Jungheinrich delivers end-to-end solutions supported by an established parts and service network across Asia-Pacific," said Manojit Acharya, Vice President, Jungheinrich APAC.

For more information on the AntOn by Jungheinrich range, please visit: www.jungheinrich.com.sg or www.jungheinrich.com.my. Interested in becoming an AntOn distributor? Please contact us directly at [email protected]

For media enquiries, please contact:

Jungheinrich

Daniel Lynch | [email protected] | +61 423 922 202

Rothman & Roman (Appointed PR Agency)

Diana Estella | [email protected] | +65 8498 9424

SOURCE Jungheinrich