Just Eat Takeaway.com Partners with Rokt to Expand Retail Media Programme

NEW YORK and AMSTERDAM, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), one of the world's largest online food delivery marketplaces, today announced a global partnership with Rokt , a leading ecommerce company using machine learning and AI to make the shopping experience more relevant to each customer. Through the partnership, Just Eat Takeaway.com will launch a retail media offering on the order confirmation page across all of its portfolio brands' sites for the first time, tapping Rokt's AI-powered ecommerce technology and global advertising network to enhance the customer experience and unlock new revenues.

Just Eat Takeaway.com operates Just Eat in the UK, Lieferando in Germany and Grubhub in the US along with restaurant and grocery delivery brands in 16 other countries, including the Netherlands, Spain, Canada and Australia, reaching a global audience of more than 82 million active customers. As the company's first global retail media partner, Rokt will enable endemic and non-endemic advertisers to offer relevant messages to customers on all of Just Eat Takeaway.com's brand apps and websites.

"Rokt is a respected global leader with well over a decade of experience helping brands and marketplaces like ours unlock new revenues and drive customer satisfaction and loyalty," said Rachel Gómez, Director of Retail Media at Just Eat Takeaway.com. "We're excited to leverage Rokt's technology as we expand our retail media programme to the checkout page and enable endemic and non-endemic advertising partners to share compelling messages that contribute to our mission to empower everyday convenience for our customers."

Rokt's trusted, scaled, ecommerce network has powered more than 6 billion transactions across hundreds of leading ecommerce businesses, allowing merchants to leverage their first-party data to create a more relevant customer experience while also maintaining full control of the types of offers displayed to their customers. The new partnership will enable advertisers in the Rokt Ads network to offer tailored messages on the order confirmation and order tracking pages of Just Eat Takeaway.com apps and sites, when customers are highly-engaged and most likely to convert.

"We're delighted to partner with Just Eat Takeaway.com and provide our growing global network of advertisers with access to the company's portfolio of brands that reaches a massive consumer audience across 19 countries," said Marc Allsop, Head of EMEA at Rokt. "Over the past three years, Rokt has experienced exponential growth in the UK and Europe, with the number of transactions we power more than tripling year over year. Thanks to major partnerships with industry leaders like ASOS, Vinted, About You and, now, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Rokt will power 1 billion annual transactions in these markets."

The partnership adds significant reach to Rokt's network, giving advertisers access to 90% of all food delivery customers in the UK and 60% of the UK population under the age of 40.

Just Eat Takeaway.com is the latest among a growing roster of leading global brands that are partnering with Rokt to launch and scale their retail media programs including Macy's and Albertsons .

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY) is one of the world's leading global online food delivery companies.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Company is focused on connecting consumers and Partners through its platforms. With 731,000 connected Partners, Just Eat Takeaway.com offers consumers a wide variety of choices from restaurants to retail.

Just Eat Takeaway.com has rapidly grown to become a leading online food delivery marketplace with operations in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Most recent information is available on our corporate website and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce, enabling companies to unlock value by making each transaction relevant at the moment that matters most, when customers are buying. Rokt's AI-powered relevance platform, built over the last 12 years, and scaled network power billions of transactions annually for the world's leading companies, including Ticketmaster, Cineworld, boohoo, ASOS, Vinted, LOOKFANTASTIC, PayPal, Deezer, Ulys, Uber, Deliveroo, HelloFresh and more. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. To learn more, visit Rokt.com .

