JustCo Accelerates Sustainable Expansion Across Asia Pacific with New Coworking Centre Launches in Four Cities Over Coming Months

BANGKOK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JustCo, Asia's leading flexible workspace provider, today announced upcoming expansion plans across four key Asia-Pacific (APAC) business hubs in the coming months. In addition to expanding the existing JustCo One City Centre (OCC) premises in Bangkok, JustCo has identified prime locations for new centre launches in Seoul, Taipei, and Tokyo, accelerating its regional expansion plans to meet the growing demand for high-quality workspaces that offer flexibility, productivity, and wellness amenities that cater to the hybrid work era.

Coworking space area in JustCo One City Centre

Following the successful launch of JustCo's newest work-life destination at Emporium Melbourne, as well as two new centres at Singapore's Central Business District within the Hong Leong Building and along Robinson Road, JustCo has recently launched, on 1 September 2024, its newest addition to its regional portfolio, with two additional levels of coworking facilities on level 39 and 40 in OCC, Bangkok.

This newly refurbished coworking facility, totaling over 28,000 square feet of flexible workspace, will give the existing JustCo One City Centre facilities on levels 37 and 38 a strong boost, reflecting the high demand for premium workspaces in this bustling Asian metropolis. Situated within Thailand's tallest Grade-A luxury office building in Ploenchit, JustCo OCC offers professionals a well-equipped flexible workspace with purpose-built amenities designed to support focused work, collaboration, productivity, and networking.

Members in Thailand can now enjoy the new facilities at One City Centre and access JustCo's extensive coworking network across four other centres in key Bangkok business districts, as well as over 40 centres across seven other APAC cities. In addition to leveraging JustCo's seamless coworking network across the region to "work-from-anywhere", JustCo members can also unlock additional on-demand coworking access with JustCo SuperPass.

With JustCo's current coworking portfolio spanning over two million square feet, members can fully embrace the "work-from-anywhere" model at JustCo while enjoying optimal productivity for on-site work.

Riding on the strong "flight-to-quality" momentum across APAC, JustCo has also secured additional prime locations for new centre launches across key business hubs, including Bangkok, Seoul, Taipei, and Tokyo. JustCo is also exploring potential new markets to drive expansion and provide members with a more robust network of coworking centres across APAC.

"In today's dynamic work landscape, professionals and businesses require more than just a well-equipped flexible workspace. They desire the freedom to work from anywhere productively; they also want to achieve career breakthroughs while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Recognising this growing trend, JustCo has secured prime locations across Asia Pacific, offering our members ultimate convenience. Our network of strategically positioned centres, including the newly launched JustCo OCC and JustCo Emporium Melbourne, allow members to achieve optimal work productivity, while enjoying easy access to the district's diverse amenities," said Kong Wan Long, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, JustCo.

JustCo will collaborate with local stakeholders to unveil more exciting work-life destinations located within shopping malls and integrated developments in APAC cities and beyond, reinventing the possibilities of working from anywhere and achieving work-life harmony for professionals.

About JustCo

JustCo is Asia Pacific's leading provider of flexible workspaces for businesses of all sizes seeking flexible work solutions. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, JustCo leads Singapore's coworking scene with the largest network, offering close to 50 coworking centres across eight gateway cities in the region.

JustCo empowers flexible work across our network of high-quality coworking centres in prime locations, seamlessly integrated with technology to enable our members to work from any of our premises. Beyond flexible workspace solutions, we also strive to be the place that works for all individuals and businesses, revolutionising how people work by providing a platform that fosters growth, connections, collaborations and opportunities for our ever-growing JustCo community and beyond.

