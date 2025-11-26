JustCo launches THE COLLECTIVE in India with flagship centres in Gurugram and Bengaluru

An elevated, hospitality-inspired workspace experience with India-exclusive customisable suites

GURUGRAM, India, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JustCo, the region's leading flexible workspace provider, marks a significant milestone with its entry into India through the launch of THE COLLECTIVE , featuring dual flagship centres set to open in early 2026 at DLF Cyberpark, Gurugram and Helios Business Park, Bengaluru.

THE COLLECTIVE DLF Cyberpark, Gurugram THE COLLECTIVE Helios Business Park, Bengaluru

India stands among Asia's most dynamic coworking markets, building on 2024's record 79 million sq ft of office absorption, with flexible workspaces contributing nearly 20%. This momentum is expected to accelerate in 2026, driven by rising enterprise demand for refined, adaptable work environments.

Amid this growth, THE COLLECTIVE enters at a defining moment, positioning JustCo to capture new opportunities and redefine the elevated workspace experience in one of Asia's fastest-growing markets.

"India's flex market is entering an exciting phase of growth, and this marks a pivotal chapter in JustCo's regional expansion," said Kong Wan Long, Chief Commercial Officer of JustCo. "Workspaces today extend beyond function; they reflect culture, identity, and aspiration. With THE COLLECTIVE, we are creating environments where every element, from spatial design to service, is shaped with intention and care."

Where hospitality meets craft

THE COLLECTIVE reimagines the office as a place of experience and belonging, designed through the lens of hospitality. Each location offers concierge-style service, curated lounges and wellness elements that uplift every moment at work.

Members can expect thoughtful rituals throughout the day, from morning pour-over % Arabica coffee and TWG Tea selections to an evening Aperitif Hour. Workstations are furnished with Herman Miller seating and height-adjustable desks, ensuring comfort and ergonomic support throughout the day.

Flagship destinations in Gurugram and Bengaluru, set for early 2026

Rooted in a strong sense of place, each THE COLLECTIVE destination is designed to reflect the spirit and rhythm of its city. Drawing inspiration from its surroundings, every detail, from spatial flow to materiality, embodies the brand's vision of refined, hospitality-led workspaces.

In Gurugram, THE COLLECTIVE will open at DLF Cyberpark, a LEED Platinum-certified address surrounded by Fortune 500 companies and high-calibre hotels. Inspired by the architecture of a modern haveli courtyard, the centre's tactile finishes and tranquil lounges create a sense of retreat within the business district.

In Bengaluru, THE COLLECTIVE Helios Business Park will anchor the city's Outer Ring Road, one of its most connected business corridors. Framed by landscaped greens and natural light, the space reflects Bengaluru's garden heritage through botanical textures and a palette that inspires calm and clarity.

India-exclusive customisable suites

Available only in India, THE COLLECTIVE invite members to personalise their workspace with the guidance from the brand's design consultants. Each suite can be tailored in layout, materials and lighting to reflect a company's rhythm and identity.

Every setting balances functionality with character, reflecting THE COLLECTIVE's philosophy of measured design and detail.

As the sixth destination in THE COLLECTIVE's growing portfolio, the India debut reinforces JustCo's continued expansion across key business cities including Tokyo, Osaka, Taipei and Bangkok. It reflects the brand's vision of elevating work into a refined lifestyle experience, serving the evolving ambitions of today's businesses through spaces defined by choice, sophistication, and design integrity.

About JustCo

JustCo is the region's Asia's leading flexible workspace partner, helping to connect businesses, people and ideas through intelligent and flexible workspace planning and solutions. We offer a growing portfolio of coworking brands that serve the flexible workspace needs of the modern workforce – THE COLLECTIVE (luxury), JustCo (premium), and the boring office (essentials). Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, we operate coworking centres across 10 gateway cities in the region.

JustCo is an award-winning brand empowering flexible work across our network of high-quality coworking centres in prime locations, seamlessly integrated with technology to enable our members to work from any of our premises. Beyond workspaces, JustCo partners with landlords to enhance asset value through flexible space solutions and building activation. Consistently recognised as a "Great Place to Work", we create spaces where both our employees and members of all sizes can connect, grow, and thrive.

Discover the experience at https://justcoglobal.com/thecollective/en/ and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/thecollective.global

