JustCo Named One of Singapore's Best Workplaces™ 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JustCo, Asia's leading flexible workspace provider, for the first time, has been recognised as one of Singapore's Best Workplaces™ 2025 by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

This year's list celebrates 50 organisations across four categories – micro, small, medium, and large – that have demonstrated exceptional workplace culture built on trust, inclusivity, and collaboration. The ranking is based on rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback from more than 103,000 employees representing nearly 50,000 voices across Singapore.

Companies were evaluated through the Great Place To Work® Trust Index© Survey, which measures employees' experiences of trust, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. To qualify, organisations must be Great Place To Work Certified™ and achieve at least 65% on the Trust Index© score, a standard that JustCo surpassed with distinction.

"At JustCo , our people are at the heart of everything we do. We're deeply committed to creating a workplace where every individual feels valued, supported, and empowered to grow," said Michelle Lee, Chief Business Officer at JustCo. "We have received the Great Place To Work certification in Singapore for the last three years and this recognition reinforces our belief that a culture of trust and belonging is the foundation of innovation and excellence. We are incredibly proud of our JustCo team who make our workplace great every single day."

The recognition comes as JustCo continues to expand across Asia Pacific, with a growing presence in cities such as Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney, Taipei and Bangkok. It recently opened its first location in Vietnam and has upcoming entries into India, Malaysia and the Philippines. The company's commitment to fostering an inclusive and inspiring workplace mirrors its broader mission, to design spaces that empower people and businesses to work better together.

Evelyn Kwek, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® ASEAN & ANZ, added: "We are honored to recognize JustCo as one of Singapore's Best Workplaces™ 2025. Their commitment to fostering an environment where employees thrive and innovate sets a benchmark for organizations nationwide. As we mark the 10th anniversary of our Best Workplaces™ list, JustCo's recognition exemplifies our theme 'Great is Possible' — showing that building a high-trust, high-performance culture is not just an aspiration but an achievable reality."

About JustCo

JustCo is Asia Pacific's leading flexible workspace provider with a growing multi-brand portfolio, including THE COLLECTIVE (luxury), JustCo (premium), and the boring office (essentials). Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, we operate coworking centres across gateway cities in the region.

JustCo is an award-winning brand empowering flexible work across our network of high-quality coworking centres in prime locations, seamlessly integrated with technology to enable our members to work from any of our premises. Beyond workspaces, JustCo partners with landlords to enhance asset value through flexible space solutions and building activation. Consistently recognised as a "Great Place to Work", we create spaces where both our employees and members of all sizes can connect, grow, and thrive.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of ground-breaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagramor visit greatplacetowork.com.sgto learn more.

SOURCE JustCo