JustMarkets Analyzes How Central Bank Policy Influences the Currency Market

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JustMarkets released an in-depth analysis detailing the profound influence central banks wield over the foreign exchange market. The global broker highlights how decisions regarding interest rates, policy statements, and economic projections directly shape global currency values, empowering traders to navigate the Forex market by understanding these primary catalysts for currency movement.

"Understanding central bank policy is no longer just for institutional players. In today's interconnected markets, everyday traders must grasp these macroeconomic drivers to anticipate currency movements and manage risk effectively," said JustMarkets's representatives.

Why Central Bank Policy Matters

Because currencies trade in pairs, their values are relative. A currency may appreciate due to strong domestic performance or simply because its central bank adopts a more aggressive stance compared to its peers.

For instance, if the Federal Reserve (Fed) signals an interest rate hike while the European Central Bank (ECB) maintains an accommodative monetary policy, the U.S. dollar historically appreciates against the euro. Higher interest rates stimulate demand for financial instruments in that currency by offering higher yields.

Policy Divergence: A Key Driver of FX Trends

Policy divergence occurs when central banks adopt differing strategies or forward paths, creating discrepancies in interest rates, market expectations, and capital flows. Three core factors explain how policy divergence impacts currency pairs:

Interest Rate Discrepancies: Capital consistently flows toward economies offering higher interest rates.





Capital consistently flows toward economies offering higher interest rates. Forward Expectations: Markets proactively price in the anticipated effects of future central bank policies.





Markets proactively price in the anticipated effects of future central bank policies. Investor Risk Sentiment: Global risk appetite can either amplify or offset the impact of policy divergence.

Impact on Major Currency Pairs

The response to central bank policy shifts varies across major currency pairs:

EUR/USD: Highly sensitive to the monetary policy stance between the Fed and the ECB. A hawkish Fed relative to the ECB typically pressures the pair downward. Conversely, strong ECB forward guidance or shifting inflation expectations can trigger a reversal.





Highly sensitive to the monetary policy stance between the Fed and the ECB. A hawkish Fed relative to the ECB typically pressures the pair downward. Conversely, strong ECB forward guidance or shifting inflation expectations can trigger a reversal. USD/JPY: Closely follows the spread between U.S. yield expectations and Japan's monetary policy. If the Fed tightens while the Bank of Japan (BoJ) remains accommodative, the pair often climbs.





Closely follows the spread between U.S. yield expectations and Japan's monetary policy. If the Fed tightens while the Bank of Japan (BoJ) remains accommodative, the pair often climbs. GBP/USD: Influenced by both the Bank of England and the Fed, while also relying heavily on UK economic fundamentals like labor costs, inflation rates, and GDP figures.





Influenced by both the Bank of England and the Fed, while also relying heavily on UK economic fundamentals like labor costs, inflation rates, and GDP figures. AUD/USD: Driven by yield expectations, broader market risk sentiment, and global commodity demand.





Driven by yield expectations, broader market risk sentiment, and global commodity demand. USD/CHF: Affected by monetary policy differentials and safe-haven capital flows into Swiss franc assets.

What Traders Should Watch

Focusing solely on the outcome of a rate decision is insufficient; the surrounding context is paramount. Traders must evaluate pre-announcement market expectations, the tone of forward guidance, updated inflation and growth forecasts, and real-time yield movements.

Trading Around Central Bank Announcements

Central bank interest rate changes often spark heightened volatility, widened spreads, and rapid directional price movements. Short-term traders may focus on the immediate market reaction, while those with medium-term strategies typically wait for trend confirmation after the initial volatility subsides.

About JustMarkets

JustMarkets is a global financial trading platform designed to eliminate technical "noise," enabling investors to focus on what matters most: making accurate decisions. With modern infrastructure and professional services, JustMarkets serves as a reliable partner for those seeking to master the financial arena.

Risk Warning: Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Market conditions can change rapidly, and losses may exceed deposits. Ensure you understand the risks involved and trade responsibly.

SOURCE JustMarkets