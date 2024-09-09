K-Food Fair 2024 IN TAIWAN

TAIPEI, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korean wave continues to sweep across Taiwan, and the much-anticipated "K-Food Fair 2024" will be hold at Taipei Far Eastern Department Store, Xinyi, A13, for three days in September. The event is organized by aT Center Hong Kong (Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation Hong Kong Branch). The booth design features bold and vibrant colors combined with traditional Korean patterns, which not only showcases traditional Korean culture but also adds a sense of fashion to the booth. The K-Food Fair Taiwan Station will feature a Korean ginseng promotion area, a Korean grape promotion area, a brand promotion area, a cultural experience area, and food stalls from 8 Taiwanese Korean food importers (Hanhua, Jingyong, Hanli, Hanying, Weichuang, Taiwan Bolian, Hansen, Guangfuyuan). In addition to bringing in popular Korean snacks and agricultural products such as kimchi, paste sauces, drinks, and alcohol, there will be daily food tastings of fish cakes, rice cakes, cold fried dumplings, kimchi pancakes, and other delicacies. Admission fee is free, so Korean food fans should come and experience it for themselves.

The "Brand Promotion Area" will collaborate with Seoraksan Green Food to offer consumers the most popular Korean food, "Sokcho Red Crab Paste", for tasting. Soaked in broth, the crab paste is delicious when mixed with fragrant rice.

The "Market Trial Sales Area" will showcase new Korean products with great potential and offer tasting chance of different products at different times, hoping to supplement consumer demand for new products.

In the "Korean Food Experience Zone", celebrity chef Lina will introduce a special recipe using colorful Korean sweet peppers for consumers who feel a sense of familiarity with Korean food. For example, fried rice cakes, Kimchi pancakes, cold-pressed Fried Dumplings with Vegetables in Sauce will be provided so that everyone can enjoy familiar and delicious Korean food.

In addition to the Korean food tasting, we must mention that in the "Cultural Experience Zone", you can enjoy the fun of the traditional Korean game "Tuho"(Arrow-Throwing Game), as well as a variety of cultural experiences such as card making, fan painting, and Korean make-up experiences.

The opening ceremony of "K-Food Fair 2024" will be held on 13 September at 4pm. At this time, an artistic performance group from South Korea will bring exciting modern- traditional performances at the venue to everyone who come to watch. During the three days of the event, in addition to the musical performances, there will also be a random K-POP dance performances on the stage area! There will also be exciting programs for visitors to take part in, such as the K-FOOD quiz show and the King of Taste Challenge, with non-stop of enjoy and prizes!

It is worth mentioning that there will be a "live broadcast area" at the event site. The Food influencer Yen will be invited to introduce Korean products in unboxing event style on the spot, creating an "immersive" Korean food experience online and offline.

Kim Hyun-ho, director of the Hong Kong branch of Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, said: "I hope that through this event, more Taiwanese consumers can experience the Korean food and the culture more deeply, and I look forward to promote the consumption of excellent Korean foods."

Please come and join the "K-FOOD FAIR"! We'll see you at Taipei Far Eastern Department Store, Xinyi, A13!

K-FOOD Fair 2024 Taiwan:

Event Period: 13-15 September 2024

Venue: A13 4F, Far Eastern Department Store, Xinyi Songren Road

SOURCE Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation