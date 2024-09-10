Kamet Capital Accelerates Growth with Transformative Investments Uniquely Sourced and Accessed Through Founders Network

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamet Capital ("Kamet"), a leading multi-single-family office headquartered in Singapore, has revolutionised its private investments selection by leveraging deeply on its extensive Founders Network, roots as a family office, large GP network, and access to individuals with deep industry expertise.

Since 2018, Kamet has meticulously curated a selective portfolio of over 20 hard-to-access private deals. Despite a harsh private investment winter over the last two years that affected valuations and proved challenging for fund-raising and exits, Kamet's investments yielded returns of up to 8x, with an impressive 70% exit rate within just six years.

The Kamet Edge: The Founders Network

Kamet's investment formula for private investment is "Deep Insights, Access to Deals, Ability to Invest". At the heart of Kamet's success lies the Founders Network, an exclusive alliance of industry titans that do not just open doors – they create them. By melding deep sector knowledge, expertise, and extensive business connections, the Founders Network has greatly enhanced Kamet's ability to source unique deals and secure preferential access to high-impact investments. Beyond capital, the Founders Network provides mentorship and strategic guidance to promising start-ups, positioning them for growth and market leadership.

In addition to this unique access via the Founders Network, Kamet's investment philosophy centres on a deep understanding of business models, securing preferential access to company information via board seats and leadership on the cap table and closing transactions quickly and precisely.

Global Impact, Local Expertise

Focused on high-growth sectors across North America, China, and Southeast Asia (SEA), Kamet looks to invest in disruptors who can be future global champions in the tech, healthcare, and consumer sectors. By leveraging deep local knowledge and international trends, Kamet seeks to identify disruptive technologies and opportunities others overlook, with a proven track record of backing future market leaders. With a preference for investing in tech-enabled businesses established by founders and platforms or with major investors from technology backgrounds, Kamet looks to invest in companies and shape tomorrow's industries. From their investments into China's largest online recruitment platform to SEA's digital health pioneers and North America's cloud revolution, Kamet's investments are redrawing the innovation map across continents.

Technology:

China's Online Recruitment Star: Kanzhun Limited (BOSS Zhipin) [Deal exited via IPO]

Kamet invested in Kanzhun Limited, creator of the BOSS Zhipin platform, China's largest online recruitment platform. Focused on simplifying the online job search with its proprietary software and its AI (Artificial Intelligence) enabled insights, Kanzhun's services would be critical in the reflation and recovery of China's economy.

US Disruptor: Pax8's Meteoric Rise

Revolutionising the Managed Service Provider (MSP) space through AI capabilities and SaaS, Pax8 facilitates a seamless outreach for small- and medium-sized businesses to catch up with new technology trends while strengthening vendor relationships with enterprise software giants.

Healthcare:

SEA Healthcare Champion: Doctor Anywhere

One of Kamet's standout investments in the region, Doctor Anywhere (DA), capitalised on the growing demand for healthcare solutions in a rapidly evolving region. Kamet was the earliest investor in DA and provided significant mentorship via its Founders Network to DA's board and founder. Over the last six years, Kamet witnessed the financial growth of the company and followed through on six more follow-on investment funding rounds, with many other institutional partners now brought onto the cap table.

India's Trophy Dialysis Provider: Nephroplus [Deal exited via primary and secondary sale]

Kamet invested in Nephroplus after thorough due diligence and assessment of India's local macroeconomic environment, significant demand for dialysis treatment in the region, an already established footprint from the company, and strong financial support from a GP that Kamet partners with. Despite a significant correction in India's PE space (with 2023 deal counts way below 2020 levels, smaller cheque sizes for individual deals, and deal values falling by 35% from 2022 to 2023), Kamet was able to exit with a strong multiple on its only investment in India. It underscores Kamet's capabilities in deal selection and gaining deal access.

Consumer:

A Hidden Gem Unveiled: J&T Express' Remarkable Journey [Deal exited via IPO]

Kamet invested in this global logistics service provider business at an opportune time when e-commerce businesses were taking off in SEA. While most investors then were negative about a China-gene logistic start-up in Indonesia, Kamet was identified this unique opportunity through their deep local knowledge in both China and SEA. Their early investment in J&T Express paid off when the firm went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in October 2023 (the second-largest IPO on HKSE since 2022).

Next Generation's Jewel: KKV

A popular lifestyle store from China that has successfully expanded into the shores of SEA (Indonesia, Malaysia) in an explosive wave, KKV has redefined the retail platform bridging next-generation new consumers with new speciality brands. Through experiential shopping experiences facilitated through tech-driven operations and inventory management, KKV has proven its ability to scale further through new store expansions within China and overseas.

Charting the Future of Investments

As Kamet continues to push the boundaries of strategic investment, the firm remains committed to identifying the next wave of transformative technologies and business models. With its finger on the pulse of innovation across three dynamic regions, Kamet has set its sights on shaping the future of industries ranging from healthcare and logistics to cloud computing and beyond.

"At Kamet, we don't just invest in companies – we invest in the future," declares Kerry Goh, Kamet Capital's Founder, CEO and CIO. "Our global perspective, coupled with our deep local insights, allows us to spot and nurture the disruptors of tomorrow. We're not content with following trends; we aim to create them."

To learn more about how Kamet Capital is reshaping the investment landscape and to explore potential partnerships, visit https://kametcapital.com/ .

About Kamet Capital

Kamet Capital is a leading wealth management firm headquartered in Singapore, pioneering the multi-single-family office model in Asia. Founded in 2017, Kamet Capital is dedicated to serving ultra-high-net-worth families and individuals with a comprehensive suite of services that include investment management, wealth planning, international mobility solutions, household management, administrative support, and philanthropy. Our innovative approach combines the personalised attention of a single-family office with the robust capabilities and efficiencies of a multi-family office to cater to the dynamic needs of affluent families and founders across Asia. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Kamet Capital continues to shape the future of the family office sector, providing unparalleled support and strategic solutions to ensure the prosperity and growth of our clients' legacies.

