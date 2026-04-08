Kamet Capital Hosts 2026 Market Outlook Luncheon, Marking First Large-Scale In-Person Gathering in Nine Years

SINGAPORE, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamet Capital, a Singapore-based multi-single-family office, hosted its 2026 Market Outlook Luncheon on February 22, bringing together ultra-high-net-worth families, fund investors and portfolio company founders for discussions on the 2026 market environment, asset allocation opportunities and key sector trends such as AI and healthcare. As Kamet's first large-scale in-person gathering in nine years, the luncheon reflected the firm's expanding client base, growing presence as one of the region's leading family offices and evolving capability to meet clients' demands for high-quality insights, meaningful dialogue and network access.

"Kamet was established in 2017. We stayed low-key for years and usually engaged with families in a more private setting," said Kerry Goh, founder, CEO and CIO of Kamet Capital. "This year, in response to interest from many new clients, we organized our first large-scale in-person gathering, reflecting our willingness to engage more openly with a broader group of investors. But we will keep our original principles to build long-term trust."

A Framework-Driven Outlook for 2026

At the event, Kamet shared that its outlook is based on a systematic assessment of macro conditions, policy factors and valuations, rather than short-term market fluctuations. Many of the most important data points only become clear in early February. That is why it typically publishes the assessment by then.

This year's theme centered on how investors can make decisions that remain resilient amid heightened volatility and increasing market divergence. Kamet specifically highlighted its high-conviction (and non-consensus) views that precious metals had topped out in early February with high odds of a considerable pullback in the short term. It also shared the long-term de-dollarization theme but found the recent USD weakness appeared overdone. In March, these views had largely played out, with gold prices correcting and USD strength reasserting itself. On equities, while Kamet remained constructive on both U.S. and Hong Kong SAR markets, heightened geopolitical tensions had led to increased volatility in the near term.

"In today's complicated market environment, our investment decisions adopt a disciplined, framework-driven approach designed to filter out short-term market noise," said Chong Sze King, Head of Portfolio Management of Kamet. "Our framework focuses on key drivers and, more importantly, on the specific conditions within these drivers. As long as these underlying conditions remain intact, we do not allow market fluctuations or headline-driven sentiment to dictate portfolio positioning. This approach enables us to remain aligned with our core investment principles while identifying selective opportunities across major markets and helping clients navigate uncertainty with a long-term, resilient portfolio strategy."

Growth in 2025 and Looking Ahead

The event also highlighted Kamet's progress in 2025, with a growing number of ultra-high-net-worth families and fund investors, expanded office space, and the continued development of differentiated investment solutions.

Kamet received positive client feedback on its Income-Optimizer Portfolio strategy launched last year, reflecting continued interest in resilient solutions. This year, Kamet will launch its put-write strategy through the Kamet Put Option Premium Fund, expanding its investment offerings in response to demand for strategies designed for a more volatile market environment.

Featured speakers from Kamet's investee companies, Jensen Wu, founder and CEO of Topview, and Wai Mun Lim, founder and CEO of Doctor Anywhere, also shared sector insights on AI and healthcare, adding broader industry perspectives to the day's discussions.

Kamet noted that AI remains a key area of interest for investors, but access to high-quality opportunities depends on trusted networks, strong sector understanding and close collaboration with founders and partners. Through Kamet's Founders Network, it aims to help clients gain earlier visibility into emerging themes and selective opportunities in sectors with limited access. Kamet also continues to support innovation through its broader role as a long-term strategic partner to emerging companies and founders.

About Kamet Capital

Kamet Capital is a Singapore-headquartered wealth management firm and a pioneer of the multi-single-family office model in Asia. The firm serves ultra-high-net-worth families and individuals with integrated services spanning investment management, wealth planning, international mobility, household support, administration and philanthropy. Combining the tailored approach of a single-family office with the scale and capabilities of a multi-family office, Kamet Capital helps affluent families and founders across Asia manage and grow their legacies.

Disclaimer:

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SOURCE Kamet Capital